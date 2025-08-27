Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 08:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'Somebody not very happy': Fiji PM on PM Modi's resilience amid US tariffs

'Somebody not very happy': Fiji PM on PM Modi's resilience amid US tariffs

Rabuka revealed insights from his conversation with Prime Minister Modi during an audience interaction following his lecture on 'Ocean of Peace' at Sapru House

Sitiveni Rabuka, Fiji PM

The interaction came as part of his four-day visit to New Delhi, which began on Sunday, during which he was accompanied by his spouse, Suluweti Rabuka (Photo:PTI)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 8:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In the wake of Washington's decision to levy a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the strength to cope with such pressures.

Speaking on the matter, Rabuka said, "...The recent announcements of the tariffs (by the United States)...I told him (PM Modi) the other day, somebody is not very happy with you, but then you are big enough to weather those discomforts..."

Rabuka revealed insights from his conversation with Prime Minister Modi during an audience interaction following his lecture on 'Ocean of Peace' at Sapru House, organised by the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA).

 

The interaction came as part of his four-day visit to New Delhi, which began on Sunday, during which he was accompanied by his spouse, Suluweti Rabuka.

The visit began in New Delhi, where Prime Minister Rabuka was received at IGI Airport, after which he had a meeting with a Cabinet Minister. On August 25, Rabuka laid a wreath at Rajghat before meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House, which was followed by an exchange of MoUs and press statements. He then called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi, Sitiveni Rabuka

Fiji PM Rabuka visits UIDAI's Delhi headquarter to strengthen digital ties

PM Modi with Fiji PM Rabuka

India to gift 12 agricultural drones, two mobile soild testing labs to Fiji

Modi, Narendra Modi, Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka, Sitiveni Rabuka, Sitiveni Ligamamada, Sitiveni

India, Fiji resolve to boost defence and maritime bilateral ties

PM Modi with Fiji PM Rabuka

PM Modi meets Fijian cunterpart Rabuka in New Delhi to strengthen ties

Fiji PM

Fiji PM Sitiveni Rabuka begins 4-day India visit to boost bilateral ties

Continuing his engagements, on August 26, the Fijian leader delivered a lecture at Sapru House, organised by the Indian Council of World Affairs. The visit will conclude with his departure from Delhi on August 27.

The engagement also followed recent high-level exchanges between the two countries.

India's links with Fiji commenced in 1879 when Indian labourers ('Girmitiyas') were brought there under the indenture system to work on sugarcane plantations. Between 1879 and 1916, around 60,553 Indians were brought to Fiji. Beginning in the early 20th century, Indian traders and others had also started arriving in Fiji. In 1920, the indenture system was abolished. Before Fiji's independence in 1970, India had a Commissioner since 1948, who was later upgraded to High Commissioner after independence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

A P Singh, Air Chief Marshal

IAF chief lauds Op Sindoor jointness, says don't rush to theatre commands

Kuwait, India, Kuwait-India

India, Kuwait discuss avenues to deepen ties in trade, defence, energy

trade talk, US India

India, US hold 2+2 dialogue on trade, defence after tariff tensions

India US trade deal, interim trade agreement, tariff concessions, US reciprocal tariff, India US bilateral trade, Modi Trump trade pact, Vietnam US trade deal, India trade negotiations, India US tariff deadline, bilateral trade agreement

US slaps steep tariffs on Indian goods, exports set to fall from Wednesday

India's prime minister Narendra Modi

SCO summit: Modi-Xi meet likely to focus on border and trade issues

Topics : Narendra Modi Fiji US tariffs Trump tariffs Ministry of External Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 8:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayHappy Onam WishesSEBI Jane Street HearingGold and Silver PriceSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactMangal Electrical IPO ListingTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookGarena Free Fire Max code TodayStock To Buy TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon