Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 01:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Sri Lanka restructures nearly $931 million in credit lines with India

Sri Lanka restructures nearly $931 million in credit lines with India

The deal between the two countries will facilitate deeper cooperation on multiple projects including an energy hub

Sri Lanka, India

New Delhi and Colombo have worked to deepen ties as India's southern neighbour recovers after plunging into financial crisis in 2022. (Photo)

Reuters COLOMBO
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sri Lanka has restructured nearly $931 million in lines of credit and buyers' credit facility agreements with the Indian government, the island nation's finance ministry said on Thursday.

The deal between the two countries will facilitate deeper cooperation on multiple projects including an energy hub agreed to during a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month.

The debt restructuring covers seven line of credit and four buyers credit facility agreements that were made available to Sri Lanka by the Export- Import Bank (EXIM) of India, the finance ministry statement said. 

New Delhi and Colombo have worked to deepen ties as India's southern neighbour recovers after plunging into financial crisis in 2022. India provided $4 billion in assistance to Sri Lanka to help it weather the tumult including a swap arrangement and other emergency assistance.

 

The crisis left Sri Lanka struggling to pay for fuel, medicine and cooking gas. A $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which approved the fourth review of its program last month, has played a critical role in Sri Lanka's post-crisis recovery.

Also Read

Srilankan Airlines

Pahalgam attack: Flight in Sri Lanka searched for suspected attackers

PM Modi, Sri Lanka Prez Dissanayake

SL to table 'secret' defence deal with India in Parl: Prez Dissanayake

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag

Sri Lanka to hold talks with India, UAE to build new energy hub in May

PM Modi, Sri Lanka Prez Dissanayake

Sri Lanka releases 14 Indian fishermen after PM Modi urges humane approach

PM Modi, Sri Lankan President

PM Modi departs for home after concluding 'productive' visit to Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka finalised a deal with Japan, another key creditor in March to restructure $2.5 billion in debt after entering into a preliminary deal with key bilateral lenders last June. 

It still needs to sign similar agreements with China for about $4.75 billion in debt.

Colombo also secured a deal to restructure $12.5 billion of its debt with international bondholders last December.

 

More From This Section

DRDO

DRDO develops high-pressure polymeric membrane for sea water desalination

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

'Are nukes safe with Pak?' Rajnath Singh raises alarm after Op Sindoor

Security, Pulwama Security, Army, soldier

Search op underway in J&K's Reasi after reports of suspicious movement

Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh's ex-PM Sheikh Hasina's son Joy takes US citizenship: Report

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Recep, Recep Tayyip, Erdogan, Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan-Turki dosti zindabad: Erdogan to Pak PM as Indians boycott Türkiye

Topics : India-Sri Lanka sri lanka credit growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon