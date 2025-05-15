Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 01:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'Are nukes safe with Pak?' Rajnath Singh raises alarm after Op Sindoor

'Are nukes safe with Pak?' Rajnath Singh raises alarm after Op Sindoor

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh questions Pakistan's nuclear safety after Operation Sindoor, calling for global attention amid rising cross-border terror tensions

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviews security in Srinagar after Operation Sindoor, and raises global concern over Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal.

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday questioned the safety of Pakistan’s nuclear weapons and called for international intervention, amid escalating tensions between the two countries following India’s Operation Sindoor.
 
"Are nukes safe with Pakistan?" Singh asked during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar — his first since the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and India’s subsequent military response.  
 
  Singh, accompanied by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, also reviewed the security situation in the valley, assessed the combat readiness of Indian forces, and inspected unexploded Pakistani shells fired in border areas. He also visited the 15 Corps Headquarters and interacted with army personnel.
 

Addressing the troops, the Defence Minister paid tribute to the soldiers and civilians killed in the Pahalgam attack.
 
“I would like to bow to the supreme sacrifice of the brave jawans while they fought terrorism and terrorists. I pay respect to their memory. I also pay respect to the innocent civilians who were killed in Pahalgam. I also salute the valour of the injured soldiers and pray to God that they may recover at the earliest," Singh said.   
 
Calling Operation Sindoor a “big commitment”, he added, “This is the biggest Operation against terror. We will go to any extent to end terrorism. Pakistan has to stop sheltering terrorists.” 
 
India launched Operation Sindoor as a retaliatory strike after the Pahalgam terror attack. In a swift and coordinated operation, Indian forces carried out 24 missile strikes in 25 minutes, targeting nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Over 100 terrorists were killed, many of them reportedly senior operatives.
 
In response, Pakistan launched a series of drone and missile attacks targeting Indian military installations across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Among the targets was the Adampur Air Force Base, where Pakistan claimed to have destroyed India’s S-400 air defence system using hypersonic missiles. Indian officials have strongly denied this claim.
 
On his visit to the Adampur base earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the armed forces and sent a clear message to Pakistan: “Our intent is clear...if there is another attack, India will respond. We saw this after the terror attack on an Army base in J&K's Uri in 2016 and Balakot airstrikes [after the 2019 Pulwama attack]. Operation Sindoor is the new normal."
 
PM Modi further said that future Indian governments will follow a policy of decisive action against state-sponsored terrorism.  (With agency inputs)
 

Topics : Rajnath Singh Operation Sindoor Pakistan nuclear weapons BS Web Reports

First Published: May 15 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

