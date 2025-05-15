Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 12:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Search op underway in J&K's Reasi after reports of suspicious movement

Search op underway in J&K's Reasi after reports of suspicious movement

Acting on information that a woman spotted two suspected persons in Bhaga area of the district Wednesday night, a joint search operation was launched in the forest belt

Security, Pulwama Security, Army, soldier

The operation is being carried out by the a joint team security forces with aerial support (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Security forces launched a search operation following reports of suspected movement in a forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said.

Acting on information that a woman spotted two suspected persons in Bhaga area of the district Wednesday night, a joint search operation was launched in the forest belt, they said.

The operation is being carried out by the a joint team security forces with aerial support, they said.

Authorities are conducting thorough security measures to ensure the area's safety.

Security forces also continued their search operation in Kathua district for the second day after a woman reported suspicious movement of two persons on Wednesday, officials said.

 

The joint search operation by police and paramilitary forces was underway in Gaghwal and its adjoining areas, they said.

A local woman told police that two persons wearing army uniforms came to her home and asked for water before leaving, saying they were returning to their camp, the officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh's ex-PM Sheikh Hasina's son Joy takes US citizenship: Report

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Recep, Recep Tayyip, Erdogan, Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan-Turki dosti zindabad: Erdogan to Pak PM as Indians boycott Türkiye

United Nations

India ramps up efforts for UN listing of LeT front TRF, meets top officials

United Nations Security Council

India makes significant pledges at UN peacekeeping Ministerial in Berlin

Indian army, security forces

Encounter breaks out in Awantipora, second clash in Kashmir in 48 hours

Topics : Reasi Jammu and Kashmir Indian Army Counterterrorism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon