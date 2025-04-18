Friday, April 18, 2025 | 09:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India-Bangladesh ties stabilising again, says foreign affairs expert

India-Bangladesh ties stabilising again, says foreign affairs expert

The expert believes it's in Bangladesh's interest to enhance its relationship with India and increase economic exchange

India Bangladesh

Sachdev attributes India's balanced approach as a key factor in stabilising the relationship. (Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The relationship between India and Bangladesh is showing signs of stabilisation, said Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev, adding that it's in Dhaka's interest to enhance its relationship with New Delhi and increase economic exchange.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "India-Bangladesh relations seem to be stabilising again, and Bangladesh is probably becoming wiser as well."

Sachdev attributes India's balanced approach as a key factor in stabilising the relationship. "India is a balanced and predictable player. Our policies don't swing like a pendulum," he said

The expert believes it's in Bangladesh's interest to enhance its relationship with India and increase economic exchange. "It will be in Bangladesh's interest to improve its relationship with India and increase economic exchange with India. India is ready for this," he added.

 

Emphasising the need for discussions between the two countries on this matter, he affirmed, "India and Bangladesh should discuss many matters, including the violence against minorities in Bangladesh,"

Also Read

India Bangladesh

Bangladesh won't face issues due to India's trans-shipment halt: Official

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Govt move to end B'desh transshipment facility shows focus on NE: Himanta

India Bangladesh, India, Bangladesh

India ends trans-shipment facility for Bangladesh's third-country exports

Modi, Narendra Modi, Muhammad Yunus

PM Modi, Bangladesh's Yunus discuss minority safety and Hasina extradition

PM Modi, Yunus, Narendra Modi, Muhammad Yunus, India bangladesh, bangladesh

PM Modi holds first talks with Bangladesh CA Yunus after Hasina exit

His comments came in response to weekly MEA brifieng, where spokesperson Ranndhir Jaiswal reaffirmed India's commitment to building a "positive and constructive relationship" with Bangladesh, highlighting the importance of a democratic and inclusive government in the neighbouring country.

Speaking at the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "India looks forward to having a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh. We stand for a democratic, inclusive Bangladesh."

Political tremors continue to ripple across South Asia following Bangladesh's dramatic leadership change last August, when mass protests led by a wide-ranging coalition of student groups, civil society activists, and radical Islamists forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign.

In her place emerged Nobel Peace Prize winner Mohammed Yunus, widely hailed for his work in microfinance, who was appointed as interim leader amid high hopes for reform and unity.But those early hopes are now giving way to growing unease, both at home and abroad.

Yunus's apparent tolerance of Islamist forces and a sharp pivot in foreign policy toward China and Pakistan have raised fears about Bangladesh's internal cohesion and its regional alliances--especially its historically close ties with India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India Bangladesh, India, Bangladesh

Dhaka's actions prompted India to halt transhipment facility: MEA

Pakistan, India, Bangladesh flags

B'desh, Pakistan hold first foreign secretary-level talks in 15 years

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal

Indian missions in US in touch with students facing visa issues: MEA

Pakistan forces

Pak's current account posts record surplus of $1.2 bn, says central bank

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

US agency probes bias claims against TCS on race, age, national origin

Topics : India-Bangladesh ties India-Bangladesh bilateral ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Good Friday Stock Market Holiday TodayQ4 Results todayUS China Trade DealHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025ICICI Bank Q4 ResultsWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon