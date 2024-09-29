Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Taiwan condemns China's 'distortion' of UN resolution, calls for support

Taiwan condemns China's 'distortion' of UN resolution, calls for support

Taiwan continues to rally int'l support against China's aggressive posturing, calling for timely rebuttals to Beijing's legal and political manoeuvres aimed at isolating Taiwan from global stage

China Taiwan

According to the report, MOFA urged global powers to stand against China's ongoing attempts to distort historical facts and warned of Beijing's growing influence within international bodies like the UN, which Taiwan has been excluded from since 1971.

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 7:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan's government has condemned Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's recent address at the United Nations General Assembly, accusing Beijing of 'distorting' the 1971 UN Resolution 2758 to falsely claim Taiwan as part of China, Central News Agency of Taiwan reported.

The address by Yi, delivered on Saturday, supported China's longstanding position that Taiwan will "eventually return to the embrace of the motherland," an assertion that Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) strongly rejected.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In his speech, Yi claimed that the resolution, passed by an "overwhelming majority," resolved "once and for all the question of the representation of the whole of China, including Taiwan." He insisted that there is "no gray zone" in the matter, stating, "There is no such thing as two Chinas or one China-one Taiwan."

 

Contending the same statement, Taiwan's Minister of Foreign Affairs (MoFA ) clarified on Sunday that Resolution 2758 "only addressed China's representation in the UN and did not, in any way, determine Taiwan's status."

The resolution, passed during the 26th UN General Assembly, led to the People's Republic of China (PRC) taking over the UN seat previously held by the Republic of China (ROC), which governs Taiwan. Crucially, the resolution did not mention Taiwan or the ROC by name, leaving Taiwan's political status unresolved, according to CNA.

"Taiwan is a sovereign and independent nation," MOFA stated, adding that "neither Taiwan nor the PRC is subordinate to the other." The ministry accused Beijing of misleading the international community to further its territorial ambitions, including a potential armed invasion of Taiwan.

According to the report, MOFA urged global powers to stand against China's ongoing attempts to distort historical facts and warned of Beijing's growing influence within international bodies like the UN, which Taiwan has been excluded from since 1971.

More From This Section

Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan government plans to privatise several institutions or shut them

Israel attack, Hezbollah

Hezbollah confirms Karaki's death in Israeli strike that killed Nasrallah

Andrew Holness, Jamaican Prime Minister

Jamaican PM Andrew Holness to pay four-day visit to India starting Monday

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Russia downs more than 100 Ukrainian drones in one of largest barrages

Nabil Kaouk, Hezbollah commander

After Nasrallah, Hezbollah leader Nabil Kaouk killed in Israeli airstrike

Backing Taiwan, Belize's Foreign Minister Francis Fonseca also spoke at the General Assembly, calling for Taiwan's immediate inclusion in the UN system. "Taiwan is a nation that espouses democracy, development, and innovation," Fonseca said, highlighting Taiwan's vital role in addressing global challenges.

Taiwan continues to rally international support against China's aggressive posturing, calling for timely rebuttals to Beijing's legal and political manoeuvres aimed at isolating Taiwan from the global stage.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects eight Chinese military aircraft, 7 vessels around territory

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 41 Chinese military aircraft, 6 vessels near territory

aircraft, Military aircrafts

Taiwan detects 6 PLA aircrafts and 6 PLAN vessels around territory

White House

US senators bill aims to support Taiwan, counter Chinese influence

Lebanon blast

Taiwan, Bulgaria deny links to exploding pagers in Lebanon, probe underway

Topics : Taiwan China United Nations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon