Taiwan detects 11 Chinese aircraft, 5 naval vessels around its territory

Taiwan detects 11 Chinese aircraft, 5 naval vessels around its territory

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) said nine of the sorties crossed the median line into Taiwan's northern and southwestern air defence identification zone (ADIZ)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 8:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Friday (local time) said that eleven sorties of PLA aircraft and five PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up to 6 am.

In a statement, the MND said nine of the sorties crossed the median line into Taiwan's northern and southwestern air defence identification zone (ADIZ), prompting the MND to monitor and respond to the situation.

In a post on X, the MND said, "11 sorties of PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) Today. 9 out of 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

 

On Thursday, Taiwan's MND detected two PLA aircraft sorties, five PLAN vessels, and five Chinese balloons operating around Taiwan until 6 am (UTC+8), adding that the situation was monitored and responded to accordingly.

In a post on X, the MND said, "2 sorties of PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 5 PRC ballons were detected during this timeframe. We have monitored the situation and responded."

On Wednesday, Taiwan's MND detected four sorties of Chinese military aircraft and six Chinese naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Wednesday.

All four sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "4 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 out of 4 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te said he would continue safeguarding Taiwan and would not allow China to interfere, Focus Taiwan reported.

It stated that President Lai, as commander-in-chief of the armed forces, pledged to protect the country and safeguard the lives and property of all citizens.

"I will certainly safeguard the nation and absolutely not allow Chinese pressure or China's hand to reach into Taiwan," President Lai said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 8:07 AM IST

