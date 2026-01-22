Canadian university chiefs to visit India as New Delhi-Ottawa ties reset

As New Delhi prepares to host Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, a visit that could take place by the end of March, Universities Canada has announced that 21 university presidents from across the country will visit India in the first week of February.

What is the context of the Canadian university delegation’s visit?

The visit of Canadian university presidents comes in the context of a “reset” in New Delhi–Ottawa ties, with the two countries having renewed negotiations to sign a trade deal and currently finalising its terms of reference.

“Following the Government of Canada’s recent announcement highlighting renewed momentum in Canada–India relations and the launch of negotiations toward a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), Universities Canada is pleased to announce it will lead a nationwide delegation of Canadian university presidents to India from February 2 to 6, 2026,” Universities Canada said.

How does the visit link to Canada’s research and talent strategy?

It said the mission will advance India–Canada research collaboration and expand partnerships with industry. “The mission builds on the $1.7-billion research and talent strategy recently announced in Canada’s federal budget and advances the New Roadmap for Canada–India relations announced in October 2025, reflecting growing momentum toward a renewed partnership between the two countries,” it said.

Who will the Canadian university leaders meet in India?

The 21 university presidents from across Canada will meet leaders from India’s higher education sector, government and industry in Goa, New Delhi and Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) to explore opportunities for research collaboration, academic exchange and sustainable models of transnational education.

What have diplomats said about education ties between India and Canada?

“Canada and India have a long history of collaboration in the education sector,” the statement quoted Canadian High Commissioner to India Christopher Cooter as saying. “The visit by Canadian university presidents is a big step in our renewed collaboration on research and education initiatives, as guided by the New Roadmap for Canada–India relations,” he said.

India’s High Commissioner to Canada, Dinesh K Patnaik, said, “Education is a cornerstone of the India–Canada partnership, strengthening people-to-people ties and advancing collaboration in research, innovation and sustainable development. The visit of Canadian university presidents marks an important step in deepening academic cooperation and advancing a forward-looking agenda for enhanced India–Canada collaboration.”

How do trade talks and leadership engagement fit into the reset?

In his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, Carney spoke of Ottawa’s keenness to build stronger trade ties with China and India to diversify its dependence on the US. Carney visited China earlier this month. India–Canada ties have improved since his election as prime minister last year.

Carney and Prime Minister Narendra Modi met in Johannesburg in November on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. After the meeting, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said the two sides would start negotiations on a “high-ambition Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA)” aimed at doubling bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030.

What other areas of cooperation are India and Canada exploring?

The Indian side has invited greater participation by Canadian pension funds in India, while the two countries are also negotiating a long-term uranium supply agreement worth $2.8 billion. They are also exploring deeper civil nuclear cooperation after the Indian Parliament enacted the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, 2025.

Canadian National Security and Intelligence Adviser Nathalie G Drouin visited India in September, and Canada’s Foreign Minister Anita Anand was in New Delhi in October.