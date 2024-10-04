Business Standard
Two Army personnel injured in landmine blast near LOC in J-K's Kupwara

The two personnel have been admitted to the army hospital in Drugmulla and their condition is stable

wo Army personnel were injured in a landmine blast near the Line of Control (LoC). Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

Two Army personnel were injured in a landmine blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday, officials said.

"In the wee hours, during patrolling at Googaldara near LoC in Trehgam area of the north Kashmir district, two army personnel got injured in a landmine blast," the officials said.

The two personnel have been admitted to the army hospital in Drugmulla and their condition is stable.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

