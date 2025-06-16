Monday, June 16, 2025 | 08:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Bad weather forces UK F-35 fighter jet to make emergency landing in India

Bad weather forces UK F-35 fighter jet to make emergency landing in India

The F-35B from HMS Prince of Wales landed in Kerala due to rough weather during Operation Highmast; IAF facilitated the diversion and is supporting the aircraft

F-35 Fighter jets

Representative Picture | Image: lockheedmartin.com

Satarupa Bhattacharjya
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The British fighter jet, which made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala late on Saturday, had faced “adverse weather conditions”, diplomatic sources in New Delhi said on Monday.
 
The US-made, fifth-generation stealth F-35 Lightning II, which is part of the United Kingdom’s Royal Navy and is based on the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, has been on the runway of the Kerala airport for almost two days.
 
The UK fighter jet was on a sortie but failed to return to the aircraft carrier’s deck owing to rough weather.
 
The HMS Prince of Wales participated in a joint exercise of the British and Indian navies in the Arabian Sea over 9–10 June. The UK Carrier Strike Group, led by the Royal Navy warship, is in the Indo-Pacific region on an eight-month Operation Highmast deployment. 
 

Also Read

Blaise Metreweli

Meet Blaise Metreweli, first woman to lead UK's MI6 spy agency in 116 years

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

UK sets up crisis teams in Delhi, London after Air India crash in Ahmedabad

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

In UK, Yunus says no direct communication with British PM

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

B'desh Awami League concerned over Starmer's upcoming meeting with Yunus

Amazon

Amazon to intensify fake review crackdown after UK watchdog investigation

 
The emergency landing in Kerala was in accordance with the “diversion contingency plans between the British and Indian armed forces for Operation Highmast”, the sources said.
 
The Indian Air Force (IAF) said in a statement on Sunday that the diversion of the F-35 was a normal occurrence and that it was fully aware of the UK fighter jet’s movement and facilitated its landing for flight-safety reasons.
 
In a related post on X, the IAF said the UK fighter jet was undertaking routine flying outside the Indian air defence identification zone, with Thiruvananthapuram marked as the emergency recovery airfield.
 
On having declared a diversion in an emergency, the F-35B fighter jet was detected and identified by the IAF’s integrated air command and control system network and cleared for recovery, the statement said. “The IAF is providing all necessary support for the rectification and subsequent return of the aircraft.”
 

More From This Section

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

International watchdog FATF condemns Pahalgam attack, vows tighter scrutiny

PM Modi receives Cyprus' top honour

India, Cyprus unite on sovereignty, seek peace amid rising global strain

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President

Jaishankar, UAE FM discuss West Asia situation, ways to reduce escalation

Weapons, Nuclear weapons

China's nuclear arsenal growing fastest globally, may hit 1,500 by 2035

PM Modi

PM Modi to arrive in Canada for G7 Summit amid hopes of diplomatic thaw

Topics : UK F-35 fighter jet emergency landing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseUP BED JEE Results 2025Agniveer Exam Date 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon