Amazon to intensify fake review crackdown after UK watchdog investigation

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

Amazon has pledged to beef up fight against fake reviews, Britain's competition regulator said Friday after an investigation into whether big online platforms are doing enough to crack down on phony online ratings for products and services.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it secured the undertakings from Amazon, after getting a similar agreement earlier this year from Google to clamp down on rogue reviews plaguing the internet.

The company promised to strengthen its existing systems for fighting fake reviews. It will also tackle catalog abuse, which involves sellers boosting star ratings for a product by hijacking good reviews from a completely different one.

 

As an example, a shopper might come across a pair of headphones with a five-star rating. But, after looking closer, most of the reviews are for a mobile phone charger, the watchdog said.

As part of its commitments, Amazon has agreed to sanction anyone caught using these tactics. Businesses could be banned from selling on the Amazon website and users posting fake reviews could be banned from posting them, the CMA said.

The watchdog's chief executive, Sarah Cardell, said that so many people shop on Amazon and star ratings and reviews have a huge impact on their choices.

Amazon's pledges mean people can make decisions with greater confidence knowing that those who seek to pull the wool over their eyes will be swiftly dealt with.

The pledges apply to Amazon's UK website. The company said in a statement that it has zero tolerance for fake reviews and that the measures build on Amazon's existing efforts to tackle them.

We invest significant resources to pro-actively stop fake reviews ever appearing on our store, including on expert human investigators and machine learning models that analyse thousands of data points to detect risk, the company said.

The CMA opened its investigations into Amazon and Google in 2021 to examine whether the two companies broke UK consumer law by failing to protect shoppers. It began looking into phony reviews on some big websites amid the boom in online shopping fuelled by the coronavirus pandemic.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

