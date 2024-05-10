Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Ukraine says Russia launched assault to breach defences in parts of Kharkiv

The entire town is under massive shelling now, it is not safe to stay here, Vovchansk administration head Tamaz Hambarishvili told Ukraine's Hromadske Radio

Russian attack, Kyiv, ballistic missiles, Ukraine

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry said fighting against Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups continued into the afternoon. (Photo: PTI)

AP Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia pounded a town in Ukraine's northeast with artillery, rockets and guided aerial bombs Friday before attempting an infantry breach of local defences, authorities said, in a tactical switch that Kyiv officials have been expecting for weeks as the war stretches into its third year.
Intense nighttime shelling targeted Vovchansk, in the Kharkiv region and less than 5 kilometres (3 miles) from the Russian border, regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said. The barrage prompted authorities to begin the evacuation of around 3,000 people.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Around dawn, Russian forces tried to pierce the Ukrainian defences near Vovchansk, Ukraine's Defence Ministry said, adding that it had deployed reserve units to fend off the attack.
Analysts said the assault could mark the start of a Russian attempt to carve out a buffer zone that President Vladimir Putin vowed to create earlier this year to halt frequent Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod and other Russian border regions.
Ukraine had previously said it was aware that Russia was assembling thousands of troops along the northeastern border, close to the Kharkiv and Sumy regions. While the Kremlin's forces have made their most recent ground thrust in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian intelligence officials said they expected the Kremlin's forces to attack in the northeast, too.
Though Russia likely can't capture Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, it could compel Ukraine to send more troops to the region, leaving other areas more vulnerable to attack. Also, forcing Ukrainian authorities to evacuate civilians is likely to create disruption and divert resources.
The entire town is under massive shelling now, it is not safe to stay here, Vovchansk administration head Tamaz Hambarishvili told Ukraine's Hromadske Radio.
The Ukrainian Defence Ministry said fighting against Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups continued into the afternoon.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ukraine Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEAkshaya Tritiya 2024Gold prices on Akshaya TritiyaArvind Kejriwal Interim BailIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon