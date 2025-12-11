Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 12:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Italian deputy PM Tajani to meet Goyal; talks on India-Italy action plan

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani will meet commerce minister Piyush Goyal in Mumbai to discuss the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29,

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo: X/@PiyushGoyal)

BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 12:09 AM IST

Visiting Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani is scheduled to meet Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in Mumbai on Thursday, and the two sides are scheduled to discuss the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan for 2025-29.
 
Tajani, who is in India with a business delegation, held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Wednesday. Jaishankar said a big part of the action plan is the bilateral economic collaboration between the two countries.
 
This is Tajani’s second visit to India, Jaishankar noted, lauding the Italian deputy prime minister — who is also his country’s foreign minister — for taking the lead in taking talks on the action plan forward.
 
 
Tajani also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 
Jaishankar and Tajani discussed bilateral political cooperation, defence, maritime security, space, culture, and critical technologies.

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 12:09 AM IST

