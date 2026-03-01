US envoy Sergio Gor meets Gujarat CM, hails 'incredible potential' of state

United States Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor met with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in the key sectors of trade, technology, and manufacturing.

In a post on X, after the meeting on Saturday Sergio Gor wrote, "Thank you to @CMOGuj Bhupendra Patel for a productive discussion today and a very warm welcome. We explored new opportunities to deepen US-Gujarat cooperation in trade, technology, and manufacturing. Incredible potential for Gujarat to work closely with the US ahead!"

Gor praised India's entry into the global semiconductor supply chain, highlighting that India is becoming a major player in semiconductor manufacturing.

He also spoke about the growing relationship between the United States and India.

Gor mentioned that there are currently 10 semiconductor projects worth $19 billion being developed in India, which shows the leadership and vision of Prime Minister Modi.

Speaking at the inauguration of Micron's new semiconductor facility in Gujarat, Gor said, "Today marks India's entry into the global semiconductor supply chain as a manufacturing nation. This is just the beginning. With 10 semiconductor projects worth $19 billion underway across India, that is a direct testament to your Prime Minister's leadership, to his vision, and to his ability to secure the future for India and for our global partners, including the United States."

"Gujarat's leadership is incentivising semiconductor projects. From Sanand to Dholera, it sets an example for your entire country... We are beyond proud of Micron being here, and in just the last few years, they have achieved incredible results. The United States stands ready to participate in this growth. American companies are watching closely, and many are eager to explore opportunities to do business in Gujarat. President Trump cares deeply about our relationship. The next three years of our administration enable our two nations to tap into the limitless potential that exists," he said.

He added, "This facility represents the future. It represents American technology leadership working hand in hand with Indian manufacturing excellence. It represents supply chain resilience, built on trust between our two great democracies. The chips packaged in this facility will power devices around the world. More importantly, the partnership this facility represents will power our shared prosperity and security for generations to come.