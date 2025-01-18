Business Standard

Saturday, January 18, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / US, Indian leaders to work towards easier nuclear liability laws: Garcetti

US, Indian leaders to work towards easier nuclear liability laws: Garcetti

Ambassador Eric Garcetti said leaders from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, as well as opposition parties were interested in looking for a "way forward" on the matter

Eric Garcetti, Eric, Garcetti

Garcetti’s remarks come just days after President Joe Biden’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that the US is finalizing steps to remove longstanding barriers. | File Photo: PTI

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Sudhi Ranjan Sen and Dan Strumpf 
The US has spoken with Indian leaders across the political spectrum to get them to review the South Asian nation’s strict regulations for makers of nuclear reactors, the outgoing US ambassador to India said. 
In an interview in New Delhi on Thursday, Ambassador Eric Garcetti said leaders from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, as well as opposition parties were interested in looking for a “way forward” on the matter.   
Currently, India has some of the world’s strictest nuclear liability laws, under which not just the plant operators, but also makers of reactors can be held responsible in the event of an accident. These regulations have impeded several proposed projects in India, including one with France to construct the world’s largest nuclear power plant in the western Maharashtra state. 
 
 
Garcetti’s remarks come just days after President Joe Biden’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that the US is finalizing steps to remove longstanding barriers to civil nuclear cooperation with India. 
 
“Formal paperwork will be done soon” to scrap regulations that prevented Indian entities and American companies from cooperating on nuclear energy projects, Sullivan said during his last official visit to New Delhi. 

Also Read

PremiumNuclear power, Building reactors

Powering ahead: India adding nuclear power faster than global peers

nuclear reactor, nuclear power reactor

NPCIL invites proposals to set up small nuclear reactors for captive use

Iran, Iran flag

Iran plans to install new uranium-enrichment centrifuges, says IAEA report

nuclear reactor, nuclear power reactor

Nuclear reactor that restarted 13 yrs after Fukushima disaster shuts again

google, google logo

Google to power AI data centres via nuclear power amid climate change woes

 
President-elect Donald Trump’s administration is also “focused and excited” about making progress on the India-US civil nuclear deal, which was announced nearly two decades ago, Garcetti said. Last year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Biden had discussed ways to revive the nuclear trade, he said. 
 
The discussions come amid major breakthroughs in civil nuclear technology. Garcetti cited the example of US-made small nuclear reactors that can operate in places where traditional power plants cannot. The combination of India’s cheap and trained workforce and American technology could hold a “huge opportunity” for the South Asian nation, provided the laws are relaxed, he added.
 
India, one of the world’s biggest carbon dioxide emitters, is seeking to rapidly expand use of nuclear power to both decarbonize and meet rising energy demand.  Currently, there are 22 nuclear reactors in the country that are run by the state-owned Nuclear Power Corporation of India. 
 
Lifting sanctions on Indian atomic research institutions by the US is a “welcome step,” said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India’s Ministry External Affairs on Friday. It will lead “to greater collaboration and hopefully issues like the liability clause will also be discussed and taken forward.”
 

More From This Section

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Cancer of terrorism now consuming Pak's own body politic: EAM Jaishankar

Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani

Must fix lack of jobs, unsettled borders for Viksit Bharat: Army vice chief

Almost half of all organisations in India say they have experienced cyber fraud during and after the pandemic. Technology, media and communication, financial services, and manufacturing are the most affected sectors, according to the ‘Financial and C

India, US sign agreement for cooperation in cybercrime investigations

Sheikh Hasina

Escaped death by just 20-25 min: Hasina's party shares emotional voice note

India-Canada, India flag, India's higher commissioner

India's High Commission in London hosts film screening, celebrates cinema

Topics : Nuclear reactors US ambassador to India BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVEBudget 2025 LIVERPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon