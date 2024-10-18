Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / US sanctions 2 Indians for alleged ties to Houthis transporting Iranian oil

US sanctions 2 Indians for alleged ties to Houthis transporting Iranian oil

Two Indians sanctioned are linked to the Indo Gulf Ship Management, according to the Treasury Department

Trade, container

Vessel captains Ali Barkhordar and Wahid Ullah Durrani are also being sanctioned for providing financial, material or technological support to the al-Jamal network | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The US has sanctioned 18 companies and individuals, including two Indians, for their alleged ties to a Houthi network transporting Iranian oil, revenue from which enables Houthi attacks on Israel and disrupting shipping in the Red Sea region.

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned the companies, including the captains of vessels transporting illicit oil, for their ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force-backed Houthi financial official Sa'id al-Jamal and his network, a press release said on Thursday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 18 companies sanctioned include Marshall Islands-registered Changtai Shipping and Motionavigations Limited and UAE-based Indo Gulf Ship Management.

 

The two Indians sanctioned are linked to the Indo Gulf Ship Management, according to the Treasury Department.

The release said that UAE and India-based Indian national Rahul Rattanlal Warikoo acts as the managing director of Indo Gulf Ship Management. He has also served in management roles for US-designated companies Safe Seas Ship Management and Aurum Ship Management, which have been implicated in Iranian oil shipments for Iran's Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics and the al-Jamal network.

Dipankar Mohan Keot, a Hong Kong and India-based Indian national, serves as the technical manager of Indo Gulf Ship Management. In this role, Keot is responsible for monitoring vessel operations, including the budget and expenditure of the vessels under the company's oversight, the release said.

Under the sanctions, all their property and interests in property that are owned directly or indirectly, with more than 50 per cent stake, would be blocked and reported to the OFAC, the release added.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit Russia from October 22-23 to attend Brics summit

Justin Trudeau, Justin, Trudeau, Canada PM

Problem lies with Trudeau's foreign policy: Canadian expert on India ties

India Canada

Diplomatic tensions between India, Canada have implications on Sikhs: NAPA

Vikash Yadav's wanted FBI poster

Who is Vikash Yadav, former official charged by US for Pannun murder plot?

India china

China protests to India over opening of Taiwan's office in Mumbai

Vessel captains Ali Barkhordar and Wahid Ullah Durrani are also being sanctioned for providing financial, material or technological support to the al-Jamal network.

In mid-August, Iranian national Barkhordar, while acting as the master of the US-sanctioned vessel YORGOS, conducted a ship-to-ship transfer with the US-sanctioned Guyanese-flagged vessel OLYMPICS, captained by Pakistani national Durrani, to load sanctioned oil cargo on behalf of al-Jamal., the release said.

The US said that the revenue from al-Jamal's network continues to enable Houthi attacks in the region, including missile and unmanned aerial vehicle attacks on Israel and commercial vessels transiting the Red Sea.

Bradley T Smith, acting undersecretary of the treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence, said, The Houthis remain reliant on Sa'id al-Jamal's international network and affiliated facilitators to transport and sell Iranian oil, continuing their campaign of violence.

The Treasury remains committed to utilising all available tools to disrupt this key source of illicit revenue that enables the Houthis' destabilising activities, he added.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe

Biden to discuss Ukraine with European allies on swansong Berlin trip

India USA

R&AW official plotted to kill Sikh separatist: US Department of Justice

Modi, Narendra Modi, Justin Trudeau

India-Canada row: MEA on Bishnoi gang charge; US stings New Delhi. Updates

US flag, US, united states

Will redouble effort to end Israel-Hamas war as Sinwar 'removed': US

Janet Yellen, US Treasury Secretary

US treasury secy warns on using tariffs to wall off US from world economy

Topics : United States Indian citizen Yemeni Iran

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon