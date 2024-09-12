Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / US to sell anti-submarine warfare sonobuoys to India: Pentagon to Congress

US to sell anti-submarine warfare sonobuoys to India: Pentagon to Congress

As per the Arms Export Control Act, Congress has 30 calendar days to review the sale

India USA

This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the United States-India strategic relationship (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The US has decided to sell High Altitude Anti-Submarine Warfare (HAASW) sonobuoys worth USD 52.8 million to India, a move that would enhance New Delhi's capacity to conduct anti-submarine warfare operations.
Sonobuoys are air-launched, expendable, electro-mechanical sensors designed to relay underwater sounds to remote processors. These are effective and affordable antisubmarine warfare (ASW) that are capable of being used by airborne ASW warfighters.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The proposed sale will improve India's capability to meet current and future threats by enhancing its capacity to conduct anti-submarine warfare operations from its MH-60R helicopters. India will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces, the Defence Security Cooperation Agency said in a notification to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee this week.
 
As per the Arms Export Control Act, Congress has 30 calendar days to review the sale.
According to the Congressional notification, India had requested to buy AN/SSQ-53O High Altitude Anti-Submarine Warfare (HAASW) sonobuoys; AN/ SSQ-62F HAASW sonobuoys; and AN/SSQ-36 sonobuoys. The estimated total cost is USD 52.8 million.
This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the United States-India strategic relationship and improving the security of a major defence partner which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions, the notification said.
On August 23, Antony Blinken, the Secretary of State approved the foreign military sale to India of Anti-Submarine Warfare Sonobuoys and related equipment for an estimated cost of USD 52.8 million.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

INS Shalki, Indian submarine, Indian Navy in Sri Lanka

Second nuclear-powered missile submarine commissioned into Navy at Vizag

Antony Blinken, Blinken

US approves sale of Anti-Submarine Warfare Sonobuoys to India for $52.8 mn

Titan submersible, Titanic tour

Crew of Titan sub knew they were going to die, according to lawsuit

Velmenni addressed one of the Indian Navy’s longstanding problems relating to the transmitting of data between their submarines and the control centre

Delhi-based Velmenni wins grant to develop submarine communication

Premiumsubmarine

ThyssenKrupp JV in fray for building six conventional submarines

Topics : Submarine arms industry USA US Pentagon

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayTata Motors sharesKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon