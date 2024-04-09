Sensex (    %)
                             
US urges India and Pak to avoid escalation of tensions: Matthew Miller

Miller said that while the US was not going to get in the middle of this situation, it would encourage both sides to avoid escalation and find a resolution through dialogue

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

The US will encourage India and Pakistan to avoid escalation and resolve their outstanding issues through dialogue and will "not get in the middle of the situation," a top State Department official has said.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh last week said that if terrorists try to disturb peace in India or carry out terror activities, a befitting response will be given and if they run away to Pakistan, India will enter the neighbouring country to kill them, referring to New Delhi's assertive approach to deal with cross-border terrorism.
"We have been following the media reports about this issue. We don't have any comment on the underlined allegations, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday when asked about media reports that Indian government agents allegedly carried out assassinations inside Pakistan.
Miller said that while the US was not going to get in the middle of this situation, it would encourage both sides to avoid escalation and find a resolution through dialogue.
Responding to Rajnath Singh's comments, Pakistan has criticised his provocative statement and said it stands resolute in its intent and ability to safeguard its sovereignty.
A statement by the Foreign Office on April 6 said that Pakistan has always demonstrated its commitment to peace in the region but its desire for peace should not be misconstrued.
History attests to Pakistan's firm resolve and ability to protect and defend itself, the Pakistani Foreign Office said in a statement while criticising India's ruling dispensation for resorting to hateful rhetoric for electoral gains.
The ties between India and Pakistan nosedived after India abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the State into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.
India's decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian envoy. India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir was, is and shall forever remain an integral part of the country.
India has said it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.

Topics : United States Pakistan

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

