India, UAE edge towards defence partnership, vow action on terrorism

India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday signed a letter of intent towards the conclusion of a strategic defence partnership during UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s official visit to India.

A Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Al Nahyan welcomed the development. The MEA added that the two leaders underscored their mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the importance of strategic autonomy, stating: “They acknowledged steady and strong bilateral defence and security cooperation as a core pillar of the comprehensive strategic partnership …”

According to the MEA, the two leaders also reiterated their opposition to terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border terrorism, and stressed that no country should provide safe haven to those who finance, plan, support or commit terrorist acts. “They agreed to continue cooperation within the framework of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to counter terror financing and strengthen anti-money laundering efforts,” it added.

India–UAE defence cooperation has gained momentum due to recent exchanges of visits by the respective service chiefs and commanders of the Army, Navy and Air Force of both countries, as well as the successful conduct of bilateral military exercises.

The MEA said the two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and underscored their shared interest in regional peace, security and stability.

President Al Nahyan’s official visit took place at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. It marked his fifth visit to India in the past ten years and his third official visit as President of the UAE.