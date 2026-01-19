Monday, January 19, 2026 | 09:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, UAE edge towards defence partnership, vow action on terrorism

India, UAE edge towards defence partnership, vow action on terrorism

The MEA said the two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and underscored their shared interest in regional peace, security and stability

India–UAE defence cooperation has gained momentum due to recent exchanges of visits

India–UAE defence cooperation has gained momentum due to recent exchanges of visits. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

Bhaswar Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 9:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday signed a letter of intent towards the conclusion of a strategic defence partnership during UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s official visit to India.
 
A Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Al Nahyan welcomed the development. The MEA added that the two leaders underscored their mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the importance of strategic autonomy, stating: “They acknowledged steady and strong bilateral defence and security cooperation as a core pillar of the comprehensive strategic partnership …”
 
 
According to the MEA, the two leaders also reiterated their opposition to terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border terrorism, and stressed that no country should provide safe haven to those who finance, plan, support or commit terrorist acts. “They agreed to continue cooperation within the framework of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to counter terror financing and strengthen anti-money laundering efforts,” it added.
 
India–UAE defence cooperation has gained momentum due to recent exchanges of visits by the respective service chiefs and commanders of the Army, Navy and Air Force of both countries, as well as the successful conduct of bilateral military exercises.
 
The MEA said the two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and underscored their shared interest in regional peace, security and stability.
 
President Al Nahyan’s official visit took place at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. It marked his fifth visit to India in the past ten years and his third official visit as President of the UAE.
 

More From This Section

The visit of the Polish deputy prime minister comes in the context of India's vigorous engagement with Europe

Jaishankar flags unfair targeting of India on Ukraine issue in Poland talks

Security personnel deployed during the search operation for terrorists in the forest area of Gadole, Kokernag in Anantnag district on Sunday

Paratrooper succumbs to injuries as search ops continue in J&K's Kishtwar

Davos will see deployment of more than 5,000 armed forces personnel, snipers at vantage points, and AI-powered drones, as global elites start arriving at the snow-clad ski resort town for the five day WEF Annual Meeting, which begins Monday

WEF 2026 Davos meet starts today: Who all are part of India delegation

Davos will see deployment of more than 5,000 armed forces personnel, snipers at vantage points, and AI-powered drones, as global elites start arriving at the snow-clad ski resort town for the five day WEF Annual Meeting, which begins Monday

India may play out as a growth story at World Economic Forum in Davospremium

Ministry of External Affairs

Two busy weeks ahead for MEA as South Block readies hectic calendarpremium

Topics : India UAE India-UAE trade India-UAE BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 9:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVEStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayTata Capital Q3 FY26 ResultsIMD Weather ForecastEternal Q3 Result 2026 DatePNB Q3 ResultsGold and Silver Rate Today