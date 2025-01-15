Business Standard

India to provide grant for supplying police vehicles to Sri Lanka

India to provide grant for supplying police vehicles to Sri Lanka

Indian High Commissioner in Colombo Santosh Jha and the top bureaucrat in the public security ministry DWRB Seneviratne have signed the MoU for the grant assistance worth Sri Lankan rupees 300 million

India-Sri Lanka, India-Sri Lanka flag

The project entails supply of at least 80 single cabs, spare parts and accessories to the police stations in Northern Province of Sri Lanka. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Colombo
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

India would supply vehicles to be used by the Sri Lankan police under a grant, the Indian High Commission here said on Wednesday.

Indian High Commissioner in Colombo Santosh Jha and the top bureaucrat in the public security ministry DWRB Seneviratne have signed the MoU for the grant assistance worth Sri Lankan rupees 300 million  The project entails supply of at least 80 single cabs, spare parts and accessories to the police stations in Northern Province of Sri Lanka, which will address a vital requirement of Sri Lankan Police related to enhancing safety of citizens and maintenance of law and order, a release said.

 

India's people-centric development cooperation initiatives based on the needs of the people of Sri Lanka and the priorities of the Sri Lanka government are making a tangible difference to the daily lives of the people in all the 25 districts of the country across sectors such as housing, health, education, fisheries, transport, renewable energy, livelihood sustenance, agriculture, among many others, the High Commission said in the release.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : sri lanka India-Sri Lanka indian high commission

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

