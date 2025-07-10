Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 02:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bangladesh ex-PM Hasina formally indicted in crimes against humanity case

Bangladesh ex-PM Hasina formally indicted in crimes against humanity case

The ICT has ordered a crimes against humanity case against ousted PM Hasina, ex-Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and ex-IGP Abdullah Al Mamun over their crackdown on last year's student protests

Sheikh Hasina

Hasina fled to India on August 5 after her Awami League government was toppled last year

Press Trust of India Dhaka
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Bangladesh's deposed premier Sheikh Hasina was on Thursday formally indicted in a crimes against humanity case by the country's International Crimes Tribunal, media reports said.

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) ordered a crimes against humanity case against the ousted prime minister, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and former inspector general of police Abdullah Al Mamun for their attempts to suppress the July-August student-led protests last year.

Mamun has pleaded guilty and petitioned to turn state's witness in the case, according to the bdnews24 news portal.

It added that he is the only one of the three to be detained in jail. The trial will proceed with the other two in absentia.

 

Hasina fled to India on August 5 after her Awami League government was toppled last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

