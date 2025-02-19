Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 09:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Outward remittances under LRS drop 10% to $22.82 billion in 9MFY25: RBI

Outward remittances under LRS drop 10% to $22.82 billion in 9MFY25: RBI

Outflows under the scheme were impacted by deposits, maintenance of close relatives, and the international travel segment, among others

Outward remittances fdi dollar currency note

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 9:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Outward remittances under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) dropped 10.15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $22.82 billion in the April-December period of 2024-25 (FY25), dragged down by declines across major segments.
 
Outflows under the scheme were affected by a drop in deposits, maintenance of close relatives, and the international travel segment, among others.
 
According to the latest RBI data, the amount remitted under LRS stood at $22.82 billion in the nine-month period ended December 2024, compared to $24.80 billion in the same period last year.
 
Outward remittances increased 3.3 per cent Y-o-Y in the third quarter (Q3) of 2023-24 (FY24) to $6,670.4 million from Q3FY24.
 
 
The LRS was introduced in 2004, allowing all resident individuals to remit up to $250,000 per financial year for any permissible current or capital account transaction, or a combination of both, free of charge. Initially, the scheme had a limit of $25,000, which was gradually revised.

Also Read

Outward remittances fdi dollar currency note

Outward remittances under LRS rise 10.6% in October, shows RBI data

remittance

Outward remittances under LRS drop 14.88% in H1FY25, shows RBI data

MMT travel report

International travel drives outward remittance under LRS to $2.7 bn in July

Outward remittances fdi dollar currency note

Remitting large amount abroad? Pay TCS, declare income accurately

Outward remittances fdi dollar currency note

Outward remittances under RBI's LRS drop 24% to $6.9 billion in Q1 FY25

 
In the nine-month period of FY24, remittances for deposits dropped 43 per cent Y-o-Y to $422.28 million from $738.12 million in the year-ago period.
 
Similarly, remittances for the maintenance of close relatives declined nearly 25.2 per cent to $2,757 million, while those for gifts fell 21.38 per cent to $2,215.5 million.
 
Meanwhile, the largest segment in outward remittances, international travel, slipped 2.23 per cent Y-o-Y to $13.10 billion from $13.40 billion in the year-ago period. However, remittances for investments in equity and debt instruments rose 2.09 per cent Y-o-Y to $1,113.73 million.

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Flows in NRI deposits up 43% to $13.33 bn in April-December 2024: RBI

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI article signals economic momentum rise in H2FY25 amid strong demand

Neelkanth Mishra, chief economist, Axis Bank

RBI should focus on liquidity if it wants to support growth: Mishra

PremiumUS dollar indian rupee

Weighted moves: RBI's shock therapy restores stability to the forex market

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI launches 'RBIDATA' app to offer access to economic, financial data

Topics : Outward Remittances LRS RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 9:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEPakistan vs New Zealand LIVERekha Gupta Delhi New CMDelhi CM Announcement LIVELatest News LIVECBSE Class 10 ExamPak vs NZ Live ScorePSTET result 2025 OutDelhi CM Oath Ceremony Guest ListKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon