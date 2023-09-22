Bhargav Dasgupta steps down as MD & CEO of ICICI Lombard General Insurance

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company announced the resignation of its MD & CEO Bhargav Dasgupta in a late exchange filing on Thursday. He tendered his resignation on September 21, 2023. The resignation letter stated that he would pursue career opportunities outside the country.

Taking note of his resignation, the board is in the process of filling the resulting vacancy. "Bhargav Dasgupta shall be officiating his responsibilities till his last working date, which shall be intimated in due course of time," said the exchange filing on Thursday.





Dasgupta, who was appointed as the MD & CEO of the general insurer in May 2009, served the company for over 14 years. Dasgupta stated in his resignation letter that he aided in "growing revenue 6 times and net profit 78 times across these years".

He was set to step down from his position in April 2024 after completion of 15 years at the helm of the company.

At 10:35 AM ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company traded 1.21 per cent down at Rs 1339.15 on the National Stock