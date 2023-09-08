Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

General insurance companies' premium up 12% to Rs 19,290 crore in August

Life Insurers NBP continue to decline

family insurance

Representative image

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 5:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The premium of general insurance companies in the month of August rose by 12.80 per cent to Rs 19,290.70 crore from Rs 17,101.72 crore in August 2022.

Among the industry majors, Bajaj Allianz Insurance Company Ltd recorded the fastest growth of 64.27 per cent in premiums to Rs 1,677.87 crore as compared to Rs 1,021.40 crore in the year-ago period.

The New India Assurance Company, which has the highest market share, recorded a modest growth of 2.63 per cent to Rs 2,310.59 crore from Rs 2,251.27 crore in the year-ago period.

On a sequential basis, the premium of general insurance companies dropped by 17 per cent from July, which was Rs 23,259.23 crore.

According to a report by Jefferies, private players' growth slowed from 26 per cent to 16 per cent, year-on-year, in August as compared to a growth of 5 per cent for state-run insurers.

Among major players, the growth of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd moderated to 16 per cent in August 2023 as compared to a growth of 22 per cent in July 2023.

Also Read

Stake hike, operational improvement should drive re-rating in ICICI Lombard

Bajaj Auto sales jump 7% to 331,278 units in April, exports fall 43%

Bajaj Allianz declares bonus worth Rs 1,201 cr for policyholders

ICICI Bank Q1FY24 preview: Muted QoQ performance likely on high provisions

Stake buy: Strategies for ICICI Bank, ICICI Lombard General Insurance

IRDAI Chairman bats for more players in segment to cater India's population

Govt unlikely to infuse capital in PSU general insurers in FY24: Official

Insurer Star Health announces alliance with Standard Chartered Bank

General insurers' premium grew by18.3% in July to Rs 23,259 crore

Avg health insurance claims in India Rs 42,000; 15% cross Rs 1 lakh: Report


SBI General Insurance Company's August premium slipped by nearly 17 per cent to Rs 1,246.48 crore from Rs 1,500.75 crore in August 2022.

The premium of Standalone Health Insurers rose by 25.65 per cent to Rs 2,590.88 crore from Rs 2,061.96 crore in August 2022, led by Care Health Insurance Ltd and Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited.

New business premiums of life insurance companies in August 2023 declined by 18.47 per cent to Rs 26,788.6 crore from Rs 32,856.38 crore reported during the same period of the previous year.

The country's largest insurer, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), recorded a 34 per cent fall in new business premium to Rs 14,292.53 crore. Similarly, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance also recorded a near 5 per cent fall to Rs 3,124.61 crore from the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, other prominent players like HDFC Life Insurance, SBI Life Insurance, and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Ltd recorded healthy growth, cushioning the decline in the new business premium across the industry.

For the April-August period, the new business premium of life insurers declined by 12.33 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.45 trillion, mainly due to a 25 per cent fall in LIC's first-year premium.

Topics : general insurance companies Insurance scheme Life Insurance

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon