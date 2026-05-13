Insurance cos should sell protection products first, says SBI MD Tewari

The first job of an insurance company is to sell protection products, but unfortunately, the share of protection products at the industry level is just around 10 per cent, remarked Ashwini Tewari, managing director of State Bank of India (SBI) — corporate banking and subsidiaries. He added that he keeps telling SBI’s life insurance subsidiary — SBI Life Insurance — that selling unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs) is not a good idea from an insurance company’s perspective.

“To my insurance company, I still tell them that selling ULIPs is not a good idea from an insurance company’s perspective. It is a controversial statement, but the industry itself is doing it. In my view, the first task of an insurance company should always be to sell protection. But protection, unfortunately, accounts for just 10 per cent of the industry share,” Tewari highlighted during an address at a Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) event on Wednesday.

The share of ULIPs in SBI Life’s product mix was 39 per cent in FY26. On a new business premium (NBP) basis, ULIPs accounted for about 42 per cent, and on an annualised premium equivalent (APE) basis, they accounted for 59 per cent. SBI Life is the largest life insurance company in the private sector.

“For the last two years, we have been trying to have a more balanced product mix by aggressively going ahead with non-ULIP policies,” Amit Jhingran, managing director and chief executive officer, SBI Life, told Business Standard last month.

“So how do we educate people and how do we get them to choose what is best for them? The responsibility of financial services manufacturers, providers, and distributors is immense. It is to propagate all financial services across India. The penetration levels are 4-5 per cent in most segments except for banking,” Tewari said.

He also highlighted that the bank or a similar institution is responsible for ensuring that distributors do not go overboard. “A distributor, agent, or intermediary may promise many things, and therefore it becomes the responsibility of the bank or similar institution to ensure that distributors do not go overboard,” he said, adding that they must clearly explain not only the advantages of an investment product, but also the downsides and associated risk factors.

SBI’s Tewari said even today, the focus on the distribution side often remains on pushing as many products as possible, particularly those that earn more for the distributor.

“I know there are people who would take objection to this because everybody would say that we explain very well and all, but in my view this is still a work in progress and that is one reason that while we were ready to work with a whole lot of industry especially on the bank side, we have created our own entities to distribute a lot of stuff and in the banca side we distribute only our company products,” he said, adding that while open architecture, particularly in insurance and other financial services, has been discussed extensively, with regulators and other entities often asking why banks do not distribute or allow customers to choose products from other companies, whether in insurance, asset management company (AMC) products, or other services, customers trust SBI and come to branches looking for SBI products.

Last month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said a committee of bankers was looking into whether banks should be allowed exclusive distribution tie-ups for selling third-party products or adopt an open architecture model.

Tewari also said there is a need to utilise business correspondents (BCs) better so they can go beyond plain vanilla account opening to sell micro systematic investment plans (SIPs) or micro-insurance products. He said banks are working with regulators on this issue. There are 1.4 million BC presence points in addition to 120,000 branches and 150,000 ATMs.

“Some level of mis-selling may happen, it is only that we need to control that, not let it go out of hand and therefore how do we leverage the 1.4 million BC points to distribute other financial services and we have to of course train them well, give them the digital enablement and all of that and also give them helplines in different industries,” he said.