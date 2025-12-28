Insurance sector set for take-off as reforms, tax relief lift FY27 outlook

The sector’s growth prospects have also been boosted by landmark reforms, including the launch of the Bima Sugam digital marketplace, enhanced regulatory powers for the insurance regulator, and amendments to the Insurance Act allowing 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI).

“2025 has been a defining year for India’s insurance industry. The passage of the Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha Bill and the move to allow 100 per cent FDI have fundamentally reshaped the sector’s growth trajectory by opening access to global capital, expertise and scale. We are already seeing strong international interest, which reinforces confidence in India’s insurance market,” said Tapan Singhel, MD and CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, adding that for consumers, this translates into wider reach, stronger capacity and better availability of insurance solutions.

“Looking ahead, the focus will be on translating this reform into deeper penetration, job creation and meaningful contribution to economic growth, with insurance emerging as a core pillar of India’s development story,” he said.

How is GST rationalisation supporting insurance growth?

According to industry experts, growth momentum has already started to build, with both life and non-life insurers reporting around 23 per cent premium growth in November, aided by the rationalisation of goods and services tax (GST) on insurance premiums, which has improved affordability. While year-to-date (YTD) growth for April–November FY26 for life and general insurance remains in high single digits, industry leaders expect a sharp acceleration in the January–March quarter, which is traditionally the strongest period for insurance sales.

“YTD growth is about 7–8 per cent. By March, I am hopeful it will get into double digits on a YTD basis. January will be a big month because of new vehicles and overall vehicle sales, and the historic renewal base would be enormous. Jan–Feb–Mar months are very critical for health insurance and life insurance for taxation purposes as well,” said Sharad Mathur, MD and CEO, Universal Sompo General Insurance.

“Health and motor insurance have been the two key lines of business, driving overall gross written premium growth, with health insurance emerging as the fastest-growing segment, followed by motor insurance. This growth momentum is expected to continue through March, with year-to-date growth likely moving from the current single-digit levels into double digits by the end of the financial year,” Mathur said.

Why are base effects and regulatory changes improving the outlook?

The outlook is further strengthened by a more favourable base, as the impact of earlier regulatory changes — such as surrender value norms for life insurers and accounting changes for non-life insurers — begins to normalise. GST reforms have also led to a visible uptick in policy sales, with life insurers reporting a sharp increase in the number of policies sold, helping reverse the decline seen earlier.

According to CareEdge Ratings, insurance coverage in India has expanded significantly over the past decade, with the number of lives covered rising sharply, largely driven by group and credit-linked products. However, analysts note that the next phase of growth will need to focus on adequate protection and retirement solutions, rather than coverage expansion alone — an area where insurers see strong medium-term demand.

What is the medium-term growth outlook for life insurance?

CareEdge expects the life insurance industry to grow 8–11 per cent annually over FY26 and FY27, driven by group products, individual pensions and protection plans. While near-term premium growth may remain volatile, analysts believe it will stabilise as recent regulatory changes increasingly favour customers and improve persistency.

According to Alok Rungta, MD and CEO of Generali Central Life Insurance, sustained regulatory reforms and the rationalisation of GST on life insurance premiums, along with faster and wider adoption of digital solutions, have simplified products, enhanced customer experience, and upgraded service standards across the sector. Looking ahead, the outlook remains positive.