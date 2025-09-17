Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Irdai Chairman Ajay Seth launches Bima Sugam India Federation website

Irdai Chairman Ajay Seth launches Bima Sugam India Federation website

The website was launched in the presence of industry CEOs, senior IRDAI officials, and the Bima Sugam leadership team at the IRDAI headquarters in Hyderabad

Ajay Seth

Press Trust of India
Sep 17 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (Irdai) chairman Ajay Seth on Wednesday launched the official website of Bima Sugam India Federation (BSIF).

The launch marks the first visible step in building India's pioneering Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for insurance, aligned with the national vision of 'Insurance for All by 2047' and the Prime Minister's mission of Viksit Bharat 2047, a statement said.

Seth said Bima Sugam represents a critical step towards creating India's Digital Public Infrastructure for insurance, and this initiative will empower policyholders, deepen insurance penetration, and ensure transparency and fairness across the value chain.

"The launch of the website today is an important milestone, and I am confident that with collective industry commitment, the vision of 'Insurance for All by 2047' as part of the Prime Minister's mission of Viksit Bharat 2047 will become a reality," he said.

 

The website was launched in the presence of industry CEOs, senior IRDAI officials, and the Bima Sugam leadership team at the IRDAI headquarters in Hyderabad.

Bima Sugam is a digital platform designed to bring all insurance services under one roof. It will allow users to browse and choose from a wide range of life, health and general insurance plans offered by different companies.

The platform aims to simplify the entire insurance journey, right from policy selection and purchase to claim settlement and renewal through a completely paperless process using just the policy number.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

