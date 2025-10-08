Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 08:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Insurance / Irdai's Sood calls for rethinking distribution to make insurance universal

Irdai's Sood calls for rethinking distribution to make insurance universal

Deepak Sood says India's digital infrastructure enables universal insurance, but the industry must reinvent distribution models to reach all socio-economic groups

Insurance government bonds

According to Irdai’s annual report for FY24, there were 854 registered brokers in India as on March 31, 2024. Of these, 683 were active, comprising 609 direct brokers, 70 composite brokers, and four reinsurance brokers. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As India’s digital infrastructure equips the industry with the tools to make insurance universal, there is a need to rethink the distribution framework to extend coverage beyond metros and urban centres, said Deepak Sood, Member (Non-Life) at the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai).
 
Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025, Sood said, “In the last decade, India has built one of the most powerful digital public infrastructures anywhere in the world. The digital backbone gives us all the tools that we need to make insurance truly universal—to take it well beyond the metros, well beyond the urban centres, and to take it to the heart of town. But to do that, we need to rethink distribution.”
 
 
Traditional channels not enough
 
Sood said the existing institutional structure, which includes agents, brokers, and corporate agents, has served well so far but limits outreach to a familiar customer base.
 
“The traditional system has done well and continues to do well, but with this system, the industry will remain confined to the same set of customers,” he observed.

Also Read

Field agents

Life insurers cut agents' slice to give customers the full GST piepremium

Life Insurance Corporation, LIC

FSIB recommends Ramakrishnan Chander as LIC's next managing director

The insurance sector is at a critical juncture. Despite impressive growth in premium income – from Rs 1 trillion in FY05 to more than Rs 6.7 trillion in FY24 – the sector has yet to fully realise its potential in terms of broader penetration and impr

GST 2.0: Pent-up demand behind spike in insurance sales on day onepremium

Health Insurance Policy

Insurance policy renewals see delay ahead of GST reforms' implementationpremium

retirement homes, senior citizens

Switching health policy? Seniors must secure written assurance on benefitspremium

 
He highlighted that Bima Sugam, the digital insurance marketplace being developed under Irdai’s guidance, is an important step in expanding access. “It will ensure insurance reaches every nook and corner of the country,” he said.
 
AI, trust, and customer understanding
 
Sood noted that artificial intelligence (AI) could help insurers and distributors understand customers better and design tailored, trustworthy solutions.
 
“At a time when AI is capable of providing better insights, what we also need to build is trust—with policyholders, by protecting their interests, and by creating conveniently compelling distribution solutions,” he said.
 
He stressed that the goal should be to deliver advisory and protection for every citizen — rural or urban, across socio-economic and age groups.
 
“Any distribution model that evolves will need to ensure that every customer, regardless of where they live or their income group, gets the best advice,” he added.
 
Distribution network snapshot
 
According to Irdai’s annual report for FY24, there were 854 registered brokers in India as on March 31, 2024. Of these, 683 were active, comprising 609 direct brokers, 70 composite brokers, and four reinsurance brokers.
 
The remaining 171 brokers were classified as inactive during the same period.

More From This Section

Punjab Flood, Flood

Climate-linked insurance scheme: Why govt is exploring it and what's ahead

High temperatures

Govt considers introducing nationwide climate-linked insurance scheme

Agriculture

Aggressive pricing pulls down crop insurance premiums by over 30% in FY26premium

Health Insurance Policy

Private insurers cut agent commissions after GST changes on health cover

life insurance, general insurance, Q1 FY26 profits, VNB margin, ULIP impact, LIC margin, SBI Life, HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard, insurance profitability

Life insurers firms plan to approach regulator for relief after ITC removalpremium

Topics : Finance News Insurance industry Fintech sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateKantara 2 Box Office CollectionNobel Prize in Chemistry 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon