ICICI Lombard, Care Health, Aditya Birla cut commissions after GST revision

ICICI Lombard, Care Health, Aditya Birla cut commissions after GST revision

ICICI Lombard, Care Health and Aditya Birla Health Insurance have lowered commission payouts on retail policies as GST on health premiums goes nil and ITC norms tighten

Health Insurance Policy

Between April and August FY25, retail health insurance premiums stood at Rs 19,708.55 crore, while total health insurance premiums were Rs 53,459.72 crore.

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 8:29 PM IST

Following the reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) on individual health insurance policies to nil from 18 per cent and changes in input tax credit (ITC) rules, non-life insurers ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Care Health Insurance and Aditya Birla Health Insurance have revised their commission payouts to distributors on retail health policies. The revised structure, inclusive of GST changes, took effect from 1 October 2025, according to sources.
 
Under the new GST framework, ITC benefits will no longer be available to insurers on commission, rewards and equivalent, or other corporate expenses. This is expected to weigh on the profitability and expense of management (EOM) of health insurers, as GST will now become a cost. Companies are mandated to pass on the benefit of the GST reduction to customers by keeping premiums affordable. To offset the impact, some non-life insurers have reduced commission payouts by 18 per cent.
 
 
In a communication to distributors, ICICI Lombard General Insurance said: “To ensure a fair balance between the interests of customers, distribution partners and ICICI Lombard, we will absorb the impact of ITC on non-commission-related expenses. However, the commission structure for GST-exempt policies will be revised.”
 
Care Health Insurance also informed its distribution partners that it would move to commission rates inclusive of GST effective 1 October. “At Care Health Insurance, we are committed to pass on the complete benefits to the customer. For all health and general insurance companies, there are many components like rent, technology and contractual manpower on which they will bear GST. We will absorb the impact of GST on these expenses. However, the impact of GST on commission will be passed on to distribution partners. This is being done to maintain the right equilibrium in customers’ interests,” the company said in its note.
 
Aditya Birla Health Insurance told its distributors: “… Effectively GST on commission, rewards and equivalent on all fresh and renewal business shall be borne by the distributors effective 1 October 2025.”

Emails sent to the three insurers did not elicit a response until the time of going to press.
 
The total health insurance premium in FY25 stood at Rs 1.18 trillion, of which retail health insurance contributed about 40 per cent, or Rs 47,291.7 crore, while group health cover accounted for Rs 60,818.72 crore. Standalone health insurers collected nearly 57 per cent of retail premiums at Rs 27,254 crore during the year.
 
Topics : health insurance policy ICICI Lombard General Insurance ICICI Lombard Aditya Birla Health Insurance

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 8:29 PM IST

