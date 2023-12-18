IRDAI eases claim settlement norms for victims of Cyclone Michaung

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) on December 18, 2023, increased the limit on losses for the appointment of Surveyors and Loss Assessors. The limits have been increased for Motor Insurance to Rs 1 lakh from the existing Rs 50,000. For other than motor insurance, it has been increased from the current Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

A surveyor and loss assessor is an insurance intermediary licensed by IRDAI to investigate, manage, quantify, validate and deal with losses (whether insured or not) arising from any contingency, on behalf of the company or the policyholder.

The regulator’s circular added that the special dispensation granted is applicable to the claims arising out of Cyclone Michaung and the resulting heavy rains/floods. This will be applicable for a period of 2 months from the date of issuance of the circular.

Cyclone Michuang (pronounced as ‘Migjaum’) intensified into a severe cyclone after forming in the Bay of Bengal during the 2023 North Indian Ocean cyclone season.

Several areas in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh reeled under waterlogging conditions due to heavy rainfall in the region caused by Cyclone Michaung's landfall.