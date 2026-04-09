Non-life insurers log 9.3% premium growth in FY26 amid GST relief

However, the 1/N accounting regulations weighed on the industry’s premium growth in the first half of the current fiscal year (H1 FY26), along with a decline in crop insurance.

In March, non-life insurance grew around 9 per cent in premium to ₹28,921.9 crore.

In FY26, general insurance companies reported nearly 8 per cent YoY growth in gross direct premium underwritten to ₹2.79 trillion. Standalone health insurers posted 19.4 per cent YoY growth to ₹45,865.81 crore, and specialised insurance companies saw 5.14 per cent YoY growth to ₹11,676.2 crore.

In FY25, the non-life insurance industry saw muted growth of 6.20 per cent YoY due to the change in accounting of long-term policies from October 2024, with the impact continuing till October 2025. In FY24, non-life insurance premiums grew by 13 per cent YoY.

Shashi Kant Dahuja, executive director and chief underwriting officer, Shriram General Insurance, said, “Growth has been anchored by strong health insurance momentum, with standalone health insurers (SAHIs) delivering robust 19 per cent growth and continuing to gain market share in the retail segment. This reflects a clear shift towards customer-centric product and solution offerings, alongside a steady recovery in the motor segment.”

He added that the industry outlook remains positive, with expected growth of 15–20 per cent in the coming year (FY27), supported by rising insurance penetration, digital adoption, and the regulatory push towards achieving the ‘Insurance for All by 2047’ vision.

In FY26, the government’s decision to reduce GST rates on retail health insurance policies from 18 per cent to nil in September 2025 pushed health insurance premiums in the second half of the financial year (H2 FY26), with companies reporting an increase in both policy sales and average ticket size. In addition, the rationalisation of GST for vehicles nudged growth in motor insurance premiums.

Neha Parikh, vice president and sector head, financial ratings, ICRA, said, “Excluding specialised insurers, industry GDPI grew by 9.4 per cent in FY2026, driven by the low base of FY2025 and GST relaxations that supported growth in the health segment. This was partly offset by the impact of the 1/n regulations on long-term policies, which weighed on H1 FY2026 growth, and a sharp decline in crop insurance. Growth strengthened materially in March 2026, with industry GDPI rising 10.6 per cent YoY, while SAHI outperformed significantly with a growth of 21.9 per cent.

“ICRA expects GDPI to grow stronger by 9.7–10.6 per cent in FY2027, with health insurance remaining the primary growth driver,” she added.

Among the major insurance companies — the leader — New India Assurance’s premium increased 10.9 per cent YoY to ₹42,821.8 crore. ICICI Lombard General Insurance’s premium grew by 7 per cent YoY to ₹28,712.5 crore, Bajaj General Insurance’s premium expanded by 8.23 per cent YoY to ₹23,178.5 crore, and United India Insurance’s premium increased by 6.7 per cent YoY to ₹21,422.6 crore.

The largest standalone health insurer — Star Health & Allied Insurance — saw 11.3 per cent YoY growth in premium to ₹18,605.5 crore. Care Health Insurance saw a 20.91 per cent YoY rise to ₹10,031 crore. The premium collected by Niva Bupa Health Insurance rose by 27 per cent YoY to ₹8,585.9 crore.

Gross Direct Premium Underwritten of non-life insurers Year % YoY YTD Growth Mar-26 8.78 9.29 Feb-26 9.68 9.35 Jan-26 14.88 9.32 Dec-25 13.68 8.62 Nov-25 24.17 8.01 Oct-25 0.07 6.1 Sep-25 13.17 7.32 Aug-25 1.63 6.05 Jul-25 2.76 7.11 Jun-25 5.16 8.85 May-25 6.46 10.41 Apr-25 13.38 13.38 In March 2026, the industry clocked nearly 9 per cent YoY growth in premium to ₹28,921.9 crore, with general insurers posting 8.05 per cent growth in premium to ₹22,913.9 crore and standalone health insurers posting 21.9 per cent YoY growth to ₹5,852.4 crore. Specialised insurers saw a 73.16 per cent drop in premium to ₹155.6 crore.

Source: General Insurance Council