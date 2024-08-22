'Govt may let foreign investors raise capital in rupees to invest overseas'

India may allow certain foreign investors to raise capital in rupees for investments in select countries, a government official said, in a move aimed at boosting the international use of the South Asian nation's currency. The plan comes after Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in July the nation will simplify its foreign direct investment and overseas investment rules to promote opportunities for use of the Indian rupees as a currency for overseas investments. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The new provision could enable investments in rupees in select nations of "strategic interest" to India, said the official with direct knowledge of the plans.

"The idea is to allow a foreign investor from a country to raise capital in India in rupees for investment in their country. We will allow this on a country-to-country basis," the source told Reuters late on Wednesday.

The official asked not to be named because the details of the plan have not been made public.

The intent to promote Indian rupees as a currency for overseas investments adds to the nation's continuing attempts to increase international trade settlement in its local currency and reduce reliance on the dollar.

India's finance ministry, which is discussing the plan, did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment.

India will have to amend its Foreign Exchange Management Act to enable the new plan, the official added. Earlier this month, it introduced changes to this act to simplify cross-border share swaps to help Indian businesses expand globally, among others.