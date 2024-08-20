Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Finance / News / Rupee turns flat at 83.87 against US dollar in today's early trade

Rupee turns flat at 83.87 against US dollar in today's early trade

Forex traders said softening crude oil prices supported the local unit and prevented its fall

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency

Over the past holiday-shortened week, the rupee showed minimal fluctuation. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 10:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian rupee pared its initial gains and turned flat at 83.87 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, as positive domestic equity markets and a weak American currency was negated by the outflow of foreign capital.
Forex traders said softening crude oil prices supported the local unit and prevented its fall.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.86 against the greenback, inched up to 83.84 before trading again at its previous session's closing level of 83.87 against the dollar.
On Monday, the rupee settled 8 paise higher at 83.87 against the American currency.
Over the past holiday-shortened week, the rupee showed minimal fluctuation and narrowly steered clear of the critical of 84-mark.
Investors are expected to remain cautious ahead of PMI data from the US and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole Symposium for any cues on rate cuts by the central bank.

More From This Section

SBI

Incremental deposit growth outpaced credit growth since FY22: SBI Research

Pressure on net interest margin (NIM) may soon force commercial banks to align loan growth more closely with deposit growth, stated the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) latest State of the Economy Bulletin.

Banks need to align credit and deposit growth, says RBI Bulletin

Landslide, Wayanad Landslide, Wayanad

No duty relief for import of goods to help Wayanad landslide victims

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

FM asks RRBs to devise suitable products aligning with MSME clusters

Commercial banks mobilised ~1.45 trillion through certificates of deposit (CDs) in June to strengthen their balance sheets ahead of the quarter-end, according to data from the Clearing Corporation of India.

NRI deposits see nearly $4 billion inflows in April-June FY25: RBI data

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading higher by 0.10 per cent to 101.82.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.68 per cent to USD 77.13 per barrel.
On the domestic equity market front, Sensex advanced 188.93 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 80,613.61 points. The Nifty rose 60.15 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 24,632.80 points.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Monday, offloading shares worth Rs 2,667.46 crore, according to exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Indian Rupee

Rupee expected to underperform regional peers amid dollar's slide

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency

Rupee rises 11 paise to 83.84 against US dollar during early trade

Indian Rupee

Rupee remains flat at 83.94 against US dollar in early trade today

Rupee, Indian Rupee

India, Russia explore dynamic rupee-rouble rate to overcome trade issues

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency

Rupee flat, forward premiums dip as focus shifts to US inflation data

Topics : Indian rupee Rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon