Investments by sovereign wealth funds surge 56% in 2022: SWFI analysis

SWFI has announced a Global Wealth Conference (GWC), taking place in London on May 31 and June 1 in London

BS Reporter Chennai
wealth funds

Illustration: Binay Sinha

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 10:12 PM IST
In a sign of rising interest by global sovereign wealth funds in India, the country has seen a 56 per cent rise in investments by sovereign wealth funds in 2022 to $6.714 billion, compared to $4.3 billion in 2021, said an analysis shared by the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI) on Friday.
This analysis excludes fund commitments. Sovereign wealth funds such as Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, GIC, Qatar Investment Authority, Kuwait Investment Authority, Norway Government Pension Fund Global, and others continue to allocate capital directly into India based on SWFI transaction data.

“Global Wealth Conference presents an exceptional platform for GCC countries and prominent business entities to highlight and exchange a multitude of business opportunities with institutional investors, fostering capital inflow and forging strategic partnerships. According to SWFI research, India is a desired destination for SWF capital, and having Indian entities participate can directly drive more capital into the country,” said Lakshmi Narayanan, Chairman of the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute.
SWFI has announced a Global Wealth Conference (GWC), taking place in London on May 31 and June 1 in London. The conference will be attended by 40 sovereign wealth funds, over 50 family offices from around the world, over 30 pension and public funds, over 50 institutional global asset managers, and over 30 prominent personalities from royal families to policymakers. From India, law firm Nishith Desai Associates, SUN Group, Jindal Steel and Power, and a few others will attend the conference.

“India's remarkable ascent as a global powerhouse is indisputably bolstered by the invaluable contributions of sovereign wealth funds and pension capital, as extensively validated by our comprehensive research data. A key catalyst behind this success lies in the government's commendable efforts to facilitate seamless access to lucrative opportunities for foreign investors. Thus, the significance of eminent gatherings like the Global Wealth Conference (GWC) becomes paramount, serving as an influential platform where asset owners, governments, and astute fund managers converge to forge fruitful alliances,”  said Michael Maduell, President of SWFI.

Topics : Sovereign Wealth Funds Investments

First Published: May 26 2023 | 10:12 PM IST

