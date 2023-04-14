close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Investors put $538 billion into cash funds over eight week: BofA

BofA, citing EPFR data, said investors put $51.6 billion into money market funds in the week to Wednesday as the outsized flows continued

Reuters
Bank of America

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 4:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

Volatile Indian equity markets, flows capping downside: BofA on 2023

This isn't your mom and dad's recession: BofA's Savita Subramanian

Investors pile into cash at fastest rate since Covid-19 crisis: BofA

Fund managers rush to emerging stocks: BofA survey of global investors

BofA beats Q3 profit estimates on gains from higher interest rates

India equity mutual fund inflows rise to 1-year high in March

Indian Overseas Bank raises FD rates; senior citizens to get 7.75% interest

Allocate to US-focused funds despite shifting tax landscape: Experts

Topics : Investors | BofA

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 4:37 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Insurance Samadhan launches Polifyx, a one-stop solution for customers

Insurance
2 min read

Finance Secretary Vivek Joshi holds review meeting with heads of PSU banks

financial services secretary, Dr Vivek Joshi
3 min read

NBFCs to face funding woes, may hit growth, says India Ratings

Alive and kicking: What common thread links the new-age NBFCs?
2 min read

AU Small Finance Bank shares up 17% on CEO Sanjay Agarwal reappointment

AU Small Finance Bank
1 min read

Softer US dollar, better risk appetite push rupee to two-month high

rupee
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Reserve Bank begins evaluating five potential bidders for IDBI Bank

rbi, reserve bank of india
3 min read

MCC Bank records pre-tax profit of Rs 12.20 cr in FY23, cuts NPA level

loans, rates, interest, investment, returns, earnings, growth, loss, profit
2 min read

Rupee appreciates 18 paise to 81.93 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee, economy, inr, India
2 min read

India equity mutual fund inflows rise to 1-year high in March

Photo: Freepik
3 min read

Softer US dollar, better risk appetite push rupee to two-month high

rupee
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon