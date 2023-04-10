close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Indian Overseas Bank raises FD rates; senior citizens to get 7.75% interest

This announcement is in line with the Reserve Bank of India's decision to keep the repo unchanged at 6.5%

BS Web Team New Delhi
Indian Overseas Bank, IOB

.

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 4:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), a public sector lender, has raised the interest rates on its fixed deposits (FDs). The new interest rates would be applicable to deposits of less than Rs 2 crore. The revised interest rates will take effect on April 10, 2023.
 
This announcement is in line with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s decision to keep the repo unchanged at 6.5 per cent in its bi-monthly monetary policy meeting held on April 6, 2023.
 
New interest rates
  • Fixed deposits maturing between seven and 29 days will earn a four per cent interest under the new rates.
  • IOB would pay a 4.25 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing between 30 and 90 days.
  • The bank will pay 4.5 per cent on fixed deposits maturing between 91 and 179 days.
  • Deposits maturing between 180 and 269 days will earn an interest rate of 4.95 per cent.
  • Fixed deposits maturing between 270 days and less than a year will receive a 5.35 per cent interest rate.
  • Fixed deposits maturing in one to two years will earn a 6.5 per cent interest rate from the bank.
  • Special deposits maturing in 444 days, on the other hand, will earn an interest rate of 7.25 per cent.
  • The bank will offer a 6.8 per cent interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in two to three years.
  • FDs maturing in three years or more will fetch an interest rate of 6.50 per cent.
 
Interest rates for senior citizens, super senior citizens
 
Senior people will receive an additional 50 basis points (100 basis points = 1 per cent) on the standard interest rate. Meanwhile, super senior citizens, or those aged 80 and up, will earn a 75-basis-point premium over the public card rate. 
 
Let's have a look at what additional perks for senior citizens:
  • Senior citizens will receive 4.5 per cent interest on deposits maturing between seven and 29 days.
  • The bank will offer a 4.75 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing between 30 and 90 days.
  • The bank will offer a 5 per cent interest rate on fixed deposits maturing between 91 and 179 days.
  • Fixed deposits maturing between 180 and 269 days will receive 5.45 per cent interest.
  • FDs maturing within 270 days and less than one year will earn 5.85 per cent interest.
  • Senior citizens will also receive a 7 per cent interest rate on fixed deposits maturing between one and two years.
  • Indian Overseas Bank will give a 7.75 per cent interest rate on a special deposit of 444 days.
  • FDs maturing in two to three years will earn a 7.3 per cent interest rate.
  • The bank will also pay 7 per cent interest on deposits maturing in three years or more.
 

Also Read

State Bank of India, IDBI Bank hike retail fixed deposit rates

Why this is not the time to take on very long-term fixed deposit investment

Bandhan Bank offers 7.5% interest rate on retail FDs for limited period

Special FD rates, while attractive, lose the medium to long-term race

How to lock smartly into bank FDs as rates peak over next 2-3 quarters

Allocate to US-focused funds despite shifting tax landscape: Experts

Topics : Reserve Bank of India | Indian Overseas Bank | fixed deposit rates | Seniors citizens | RBI repo rate

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 4:52 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Home loan rates over Rs 75 lakh to get dearer as risk weight rises again

home loan
3 min read
Premium

Share of Casa in overall deposits at 7-year low of 11.6% by FY23-end

banks
1 min read

Post office saving schemes compete with bank FDs after 3 rate hikes by govt

Post office
4 min read
Premium

Fasten your seat belts: The switch to Fintech 2.0 has just begun

banks, loans, bank regulations, fintech
9 min read

Banks sanction Rs 23.2 trn to about 400 mn beneficiaries under Mudra Yojana

banks
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Fasten your seat belts: The switch to Fintech 2.0 has just begun

banks, loans, bank regulations, fintech
9 min read
Premium

Home loan rates over Rs 75 lakh to get dearer as risk weight rises again

home loan
3 min read
Premium

Share of Casa in overall deposits at 7-year low of 11.6% by FY23-end

banks
1 min read

Post office saving schemes compete with bank FDs after 3 rate hikes by govt

Post office
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon