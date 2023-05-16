70% of MSMEs believe more than 50% of customers will pay using UPI

In its report titled "Decoding Digital Payments: A Retailer Perspective", NeoGrowth, a digital lender, registered with RBI that focuses on MSMEs studied data from around 3,000 retail customers and 1,000 retail sellers across the country. The study covered more than 25 Indian cities.

Seven in 10 medium, small, and micro enterprises (MSME) believe that more than half of their retail customers will make payments using UPI, a new report revealed.