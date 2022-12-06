Is it the end of WhatsApp's UPI ambition?

Indian EV sector may be off to a good start. But, banks have clearly missed the bus. In RBI deputy governor T Rabi Shankar’s words, they failed to scale-up the UPI in early days, and the opportunity was grabbed by the non-banks. Two of them – and – now rule the space with about 82% market share. And, it seems, their free run will continue as the 30% market cap mandate will not come into force for another two years. So what does it mean for new players like WhatsApp? This podcast answers this question.