Business Standard

Is it the end of WhatsApp's UPI ambition?

The free run for PhonePe and Google Pay is likely to continue, as the 30% market cap mandate will not come into force for another two years. So, what does it mean for new players like WhatsApp?

Topics
UPI transactions | PhonePe | Google Pay

Debarghya Sanyal  |  New Delhi 

    • Indian EV sector may be off to a good start. But, banks have clearly missed the bus. In RBI deputy governor T Rabi Shankar’s words, they failed to scale-up the UPI in early days, and the opportunity was grabbed by the non-banks. Two of them – PhonePe and Google Pay – now rule the space with about 82% market share. And, it seems, their free run will continue as the 30% market cap mandate will not come into force for another two years. So what does it mean for new players like WhatsApp? This podcast answers this question.

    First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 07:00 IST
