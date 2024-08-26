Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Finance / News / 87% of Indians believe increased financial uncertainty in 5 years: Report

87% of Indians believe increased financial uncertainty in 5 years: Report

Currently, family expenses, with an uncertainty score of 78, are the biggest concern among Indians, followed by health and life-related worries

The Centre is unlikely to extend the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate scheme (MSSCS) that was made available for two years beyond its March 2025 deadline, according to official sources.

Representative Picture

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 8:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A majority of Indians believe that there will be more financial uncertainty in the world in 5 years, according to the Anischit Index report by Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance.

The report is based on interviews with 7,978 respondents, of which 5,320 were salaried individuals and 2,658 were business professionals. Out of these, 87 per cent of Indians believe that there will be more financial uncertainty, with family expenses, like children's education, being the top concern for the next 5 years.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

As per the report, financial uncertainty causes stress and anxiety, stemming from factors like fluctuating income, debt, unexpected expenses, or sub-par investments.

Individuals are continuously reevaluating priorities, making sacrifices, and adjusting long-term goals. In uncertain times, building a strong financial safety net, managing debt wisely, and cultivating effective budgeting and saving habits are important.

Currently, family expenses, with an uncertainty score of 78, are the biggest concern among Indians, followed by health and life-related worries. Other factors include economic, job, climate change, and political uncertainties.

Health and life are ranked second among the top uncertainties, with an Uncertainty Index of 75. As per the findings of the report, out of the total working professionals, 59 per cent are uncertain about the future health and well-being of themselves and their family. Among all health-related uncertainties, serious illness and injury are foremost on people’s minds, closely followed by mental health concerns.

When it comes to financial uncertainty, economic factors and advancements in technology are key concerns for people. Fluctuations in the stock market are another emerging area of concern.

More From This Section

Pension

Bank staff unions to raise old pension restoration issue with IBA

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

RBI to launch Unified Lending Interface to transform lending space: Das

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee ends on flat note, closes 1 paisa higher at 83.90 against US dollar

Indian Rupee

Indian rupee likely to miss Fed pivot-fueled emerging market rally

The Department of Expenditure (DoE) in the Ministry of Finance is likely to put out operational framework for implementing the unified pension scheme (UPS). This framework will outline the modalities for various scenarios, including individuals who

What is the new Unified Pension scheme and how is it different from NPS?


Financial planning is regarded as a key measure to counter financial uncertainty by 84 per cent of respondents. However, 35 per cent have never approached a financial advisor who can help them with these plans.

Meanwhile, people are aware of multiple instruments available to mitigate this uncertainty, with most respondents relying on savings accounts for emergencies and investment in life and health insurance policies to mitigate these risks.

Furthermore, consumers appear to concur that life insurance is currently a cornerstone of comprehensive financial planning. Today, life insurance means securing peace of mind, making it particularly important to consumers, the report said.

Also Read

PremiumStatistics

Data dynamics

debt

Household debt registered new high by Q3FY24, savings plummeted: Report

Vegetable prices

'Household spending may grow 6.7% in 2024 on mild inflation, income surge'

Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka elections, karnataka election results

Household consumption expenditure survey 'election-inspired', says Kharge

railway staff, loco drivers, loco pilots, trains, tracks

Railway staff welcomes Unified Pension System, seeks 8th Pay Commission

Topics : household budget Household financial savings Household debt Health expenditure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 8:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon