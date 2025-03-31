Monday, March 31, 2025 | 07:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / Arya.ag NBFC arm does Rs 2,000 crore commodity financing in FY25

Arya.ag NBFC arm does Rs 2,000 crore commodity financing in FY25

"Most of the NBFCs working on our space do a commodity finance of around Rs 1000 crore maximum, but we are among the first to have reached this milestone," said Anand Chandra, co-promoter of Arya.ag

Aryadhan, the NBFC arm disburses agri-loans directly to farmers, FPOs, and aggregators using stored produce as collateral—no land papers or credit history required and also offers co-lending and co-origination models with many banking partners.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

Aryadhan Financial Solutions Pvt Ltd, the NBFC arm of Arya.ag, one of the country’s leading grain commerce platform today claimed to have crossed Rs 2,000 crore in commodity finance against warehouse receipts making it one of the few in the NBFC space to reach this milestone.
 
“Most of the NBFCs working on our space do a commodity finance of around Rs 1,000 crore maximum, but we are among the first to have reached this milestone,” said Anand Chandra, co-promoter of Arya.ag told Business Standard.
 
He said in FY25, Arya has disbursed Rs 2,000 crore in agriculture commodity-backed loans through its own NBFC, while partner banks have additionally disbursed over Rs 10,000 crore against warehouse receipts issued by Arya and the total facilitated financing stood at Rs 12,000 crore this financial year.
 
 
He said as on March 30, 2025, the total AUM of Aryadhan was over Rs 1,000 crore.
 
He said that as on March 31, 2025, Arya.ag has 4 million metric tonnes of commodities under its management spread across 3500 warehouses spanning 21 districts of the country.

“We have almost 60 percent of districts covered in India,” Chandra said. Around 0.8 million farmers are associated with the Arya.ag either directly or through FPOs.
 
Arya.ag provides a bouquet of solutions to farmers that include warehouses near farm fields for storing of commodities, assistance in availing funds against the commodity stored and also a highly skilled technical and digital platform to get buyers for the stored commodities.The commodity quality is fully underwritten by Arya, ensuring market trust and consistency.
 
“Our revenue model is such that we charge a very nominal fee which is lowest in the industry for the three services that we offer,” Chandra said.
 
Aryadhan, the NBFC arm disburses agri-loans directly to farmers, FPOs, and aggregators using stored produce as collateral—no land papers or credit history required and also offers co-lending and co-origination models with many banking partners. 
 
He said for years, the assumption has been that rural commodity finance, especially at the farmgate, is too risky, too fragmented, and too slow to scale.
 
“But this Rs 2000 crore didn’t come from top-down mandates. It came from lending against actual grain stored across India, backed by trust and technology,” Chandra said. He said 40 per cent of their borrowers had never accessed formal credit before. Yet the book has held steady with almost nil NPAs.

Topics : Commodity finance sector NBFCs

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

