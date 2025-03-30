Credit card spends drop to 7-month low of Rs 1.67 trillion in February

Credit card spends dropped to a seven-month low of Rs 1.67 trillion in February, according to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India, amid stress in unsecured loans and a rise in household debt. Spends were Rs 1.84 trillion in January.
The point-of-sale (PoS) transactions in the month stood at Rs 62,124.91 crore, down from Rs 69,429.40 crore in January 2025. Meanwhile, e-commerce payments dropped to Rs 1.05 trillion from Rs 1.15 trillion in the month-ago period.
“Over the last few months, there has been increased stress in unsecured lending. Household debt is rising at an aggregate level, making the Reserve Bank of India uncomfortable. This could have led to a drop in card issuances and spending on credit cards,” an analyst said.
According to analysts, there is a change in the spending pattern among customers amid the rising household debt. Recently, a report by TransUnion CIBIL observed that growth in India’s retail credit continues to slow down in the October–December period of FY25, with a significant decline in credit uptake among new-to-credit (NTC) consumers. Consumption-led credit products originated by NTC consumers declined sharply by 21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in loan originations.
“While growth in credit card issuances and spending is slowing, the existing gross non-performing asset (GNPA) levels and increasing credit costs indicate some pressure. In this month, macroeconomic conditions coupled with seasonal variations like the post-festival season are likely to have led to a slowdown in credit card spending,” said Saurabh Bhalerao, associate director, BFSI research, CareEdge Ratings.
“Going forward, although there will be growth in the credit card industry, it is likely to be slow, with competition in the industry expected to intensify,” Bhalerao said.
Transactions of leading credit card issuers also declined. Transactions via the largest credit card issuer — HDFC Bank’s credit cards — dropped to Rs 46,378.18 crore in February from Rs 50,664.04 crore in January. Similarly, ICICI Bank's card transactions slipped to Rs 30,990.86 crore from Rs 35,681.6 crore, and Axis Bank posted a fall in transactions to Rs 18,884.27 crore from Rs 20,212.17 crore.
Transactions on SBI Card, issued by the public sector lender, dropped to Rs 26,175.55 crore from Rs 28,976.68 crore in January 2025.
Meanwhile, the outstanding number of credit cards in the system was 109.31 million, rising from 108.97 million at the end of January 2025.
HDFC Bank is the leader in credit card issuances, with the lender’s cards in circulation standing at 23.62 million. Other major players include SBI Card with 20.66 million cards, ICICI Bank with 18.11 million, and Axis Bank with 14.77 million.