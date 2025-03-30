Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 05:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Credit card spends drop to 7-month low of Rs 1.67 trillion in February

Credit card spends drop to 7-month low of Rs 1.67 trillion in February

According to analysts, there is a change in the spending pattern among customers amid the rising household debt

Credit Card

Transactions on SBI Card, issued by the public sector lender, dropped to Rs 26,175.55 crore from Rs 28,976.68 crore in January 2025 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Credit card spends dropped to a seven-month low of Rs 1.67 trillion in February, according to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India, amid stress in unsecured loans and a rise in household debt. Spends were Rs 1.84 trillion in January.
 
The point-of-sale (PoS) transactions in the month stood at Rs 62,124.91 crore, down from Rs 69,429.40 crore in January 2025. Meanwhile, e-commerce payments dropped to Rs 1.05 trillion from Rs 1.15 trillion in the month-ago period.
 
“Over the last few months, there has been increased stress in unsecured lending. Household debt is rising at an aggregate level, making the Reserve Bank of India uncomfortable. This could have led to a drop in card issuances and spending on credit cards,” an analyst said.
 
 
According to analysts, there is a change in the spending pattern among customers amid the rising household debt. Recently, a report by TransUnion CIBIL observed that growth in India’s retail credit continues to slow down in the October–December period of FY25, with a significant decline in credit uptake among new-to-credit (NTC) consumers. Consumption-led credit products originated by NTC consumers declined sharply by 21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in loan originations.
 
“While growth in credit card issuances and spending is slowing, the existing gross non-performing asset (GNPA) levels and increasing credit costs indicate some pressure. In this month, macroeconomic conditions coupled with seasonal variations like the post-festival season are likely to have led to a slowdown in credit card spending,” said Saurabh Bhalerao, associate director, BFSI research, CareEdge Ratings.

Also Read

Credit Card

Credit cards for movie fans: Here is how to pick one for the best rewards

Online Shopping, credit card, Shopping

Tata Neu HDFC Bank cobranded card surpasses 2 million issuances

Forex Card

Forex or credit card? The better option for Indians travelling abroad

hack, Cyber Crime, Scam

Unidentified men hacked credit card details of a doctor: How to stay safe?

Credit Card

Top five credit cards for exquisite dining experience in 2025

 
“Going forward, although there will be growth in the credit card industry, it is likely to be slow, with competition in the industry expected to intensify,” Bhalerao said.
 
Transactions of leading credit card issuers also declined. Transactions via the largest credit card issuer — HDFC Bank’s credit cards — dropped to Rs 46,378.18 crore in February from Rs 50,664.04 crore in January. Similarly, ICICI Bank's card transactions slipped to Rs 30,990.86 crore from Rs 35,681.6 crore, and Axis Bank posted a fall in transactions to Rs 18,884.27 crore from Rs 20,212.17 crore.
 
Transactions on SBI Card, issued by the public sector lender, dropped to Rs 26,175.55 crore from Rs 28,976.68 crore in January 2025.
 
Meanwhile, the outstanding number of credit cards in the system was 109.31 million, rising from 108.97 million at the end of January 2025.
 
HDFC Bank is the leader in credit card issuances, with the lender’s cards in circulation standing at 23.62 million. Other major players include SBI Card with 20.66 million cards, ICICI Bank with 18.11 million, and Axis Bank with 14.77 million.

More From This Section

Cash, money, debt, lending, loans, currency, rupee

Companies raise record Rs 1.33 trn through QIPs in FY25 amid market boom

Ajay Seth, Ajay

Panel on non-financial regulatory reforms to begin work soon: Finance secy

RBI DG Swaminathan Janakiraman

NBFCs should not take risk beyond their absorption capacity, says RBI

PremiumGold

Indian households' gold stash outweighs reserves with top 10 central banks

Dollar, rupee, dollar vs rupee

Rupee logs best monthly rise in 6 years on strong foreign inflows

Topics : Credit Card RBI Credit card charges

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

Explore News

DC vs SRH LIVE ScoreDC vs SRH Playing 11DC vs SRH Pitch ReportRR vs CSK Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon