Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 11:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Asheesh Pandey named MD of Union Bank; Kalyan Kumar to head Central Bank

Asheesh Pandey named MD of Union Bank; Kalyan Kumar to head Central Bank

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by the Prime Minister approved these appointments for an initial period of three years

Union Bank

Pandey, currently Executive Director of Bank of Maharashtra, has been appointed as MD and CEO of Union Bank of India (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has appointed Asheesh Pandey as managing director (MD) and CEO of Union Bank of India and Kalyan Kumar as head of Central Bank of India for a period of three years.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by the Prime Minister approved these appointments for an initial period of three years, sources said.

Pandey, currently Executive Director of Bank of Maharashtra, has been appointed as MD and CEO of Union Bank of India for a period of three years with effect from date of assumption of charge of the office.

Kumar, Executive Director of Punjab National Bank (PNB), will succeed M V Rao as MD and CEO of Central Bank of India after his superannuation in July.

 

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) on May 30 recommended Pandey and Kumar for the post of MD and CEO of Union Bank of India (UBI) and Central Bank of India, respectively.

FSIB is headed by former Department of Personnel and Training Secretary Bhanu Pratap Sharma.

Other members of the headhunter are Animesh Chauhan, former chairman and MD of erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce, the Reserve Bank's former executive director Deepak Singhal, and Shailendra Bhandari, ex-MD of erstwhile ING Vysya Bank.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI raises overseas perpetual debt ceiling to strengthen bank capital

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI eases small business loan rules, expands lending scope against gold

government bond, bond market

India to sell new 10-year government bond on October 3 to raise $3.6 bn

Shirish Chandra Murmu

Govt appoints Shirish Chandra Murmu as RBI deputy governor, effective Oct 9

Shirish Chandra Murmu

Shirish Chandra Murmu appointed RBI deputy governor, effective Oct 9

Topics : Union Bank of India Union Bank Central Bank of India Central bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyGold-Silver Price Today10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Schedule Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon