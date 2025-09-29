Monday, September 29, 2025 | 01:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / Govt appoints Shirish Chandra Murmu as RBI deputy governor, effective Oct 9

Aathira Varier Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

The Appointment Committee of Cabinet (ACC) on Monday appointed Shirish Chandra Murmu as a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India. His appointment will take effect from October 9 for a period of three years, the notice said.
 
Murmu is currently serving as an executive director at the central bank.
 
RBI has four deputy governors- Swaminathan J, Rajeshwar Rao, T Rabi Sankar and Poonam Gupta. The tenure of Deputy Governor Rajeshwar Rao, who is currently in charge of banking regulation and other portfolios, will end on October 8.
  

