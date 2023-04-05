close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

FY23 bank credit growth highest since FY12, up 15%, shows RBI data

Banks were engaged in intense competition by offering higher interest rates on term money to mop up funds

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
rupee, indian rupee, indian currency

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 10:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bank credit rose by 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in 2022-23 (FY23), against 9.6 per cent YoY in 2021-22 (FY22), revealed Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. FY23 credit growth is highest since 2011-12, when it was 19.3 per cent.
Bank deposits expanded 9.58 per cent YoY in FY23, against 8.9 per cent YoY growth seen in the previous financial year (FY22).

The RBI data showed that bank deposit mobilisation lagged behind credit disbursements in FY23. They raised Rs 15.78 trillion through deposits in FY23, against Rs 13.51 trillion raised in FY22. The credit in absolute terms rose Rs 17.83 trillion in FY23, up from Rs 10.43 trillion in FY22.
Bankers said credit offtake was strong for most of FY23, but the challenge was in garnering additional resources amid tightening liquidity in the aftermath of a change in the RBI’s stance and hike in policy repo rates.

According to the RBI’s Scheduled Bank’s Statement of Position in India, the outstanding credit stood at Rs 136.75 trillion at the end of the last fortnight of FY23 (March 24, 2023), up from Rs 118.91 trillion a year ago (March 25, 2022 — FY22).
Outstanding deposits stood at Rs 180.43 trillion, against Rs 164.6 trillion a year ago.

Also Read

What is credit score? Why is it important?

In a U-turn, outstanding NRI deposits rise in October, shows RBI data

Flows into NRI deposits surge in April-Sept, but outstanding amount falling

Why is demand for private credit on the rise?

Why is the RBI governor worried about deposit growth?

RBI should prioritise inflation over growth, say FinMin officials

Finance Ministry to hold meeting of public sector banks' chiefs next week

BoM logs 30% loan growth, total business crosses Rs 4 trn in Q4 FY23

HDFC Bank garners record Rs 1.5 trillion deposits in a quarter

Cube Highways files document for privately placed Rs 5,226-crore InvIT


Banks were engaged in intense competition by offering higher interest rates on term money to mop up funds.
For instance, the interest rate on one-year term deposits was in the range of 5-5.6 per cent around the end of March 2022 and moved up to 6-7.25 per cent by the end of March 2023. However, the savings deposit rate remained in the range of 2.7-3 per cent in March 2022 and March 2023.
Topics : Bank credit | Banks | bank deposits

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 9:17 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Cube Highways files document for privately placed Rs 5,226-crore InvIT

Actis to buy $400-million road assets from India's Welspun Group
1 min read

Bandhan Bank's total deposits rise 12.2% at Rs 1.08 trn in Q4FY23

Bandhan Bank
1 min read
Web Exclusive

RBI monetary policy: Will the central bank hike repo rate again tomorrow?

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
4 min read

Rupee appreciates by 24 paise to 82.08 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee, economy, inr, India
2 min read

Private banks slower than public sector banks in raising interest rates

Photo: Freepik
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Web Exclusive

RBI monetary policy: Will the central bank hike repo rate again tomorrow?

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
4 min read
Premium

Share of low-cost money in bank deposits dips in FY23 amid clamour for FDs

Indian Rupee
3 min read

Bajaj Finance booked highest ever new loans in FY23 at 29.6 million

Bajaj Auto
1 min read
Premium

Non-life insurers may have to reduce payouts to adhere to EoM norms

Insurers
4 min read

Cryptocurrency phishing attacks have grown by 40% in one year, says report

crypto, crypto currency, bitcoin
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon