Why is the RBI governor worried about deposit growth?

Gauging sustainability of the credit growth in banking sector and the slow growth in deposits will be on the agenda of RBI Governor's meeting today. Why has deposit growth become a cause for concern?

RBI Governor | Shaktikanta Das | Banking sector

Bhaswar Kumar  |  New Delhi 

Shaktikanta Das
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

    • “We have to think of the worst and do our best...”. Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das had said this in September while asking banks to raise capital. Das underscored that such a step was needed to fund the demand for loans, which has been growing at a healthy clip. And today, Governor Das is holding a meeting with the chiefs of public sector banks and select private lenders. Gauging the sustainability of the robust credit growth seen by the sector and examining the slow growth in deposits will be on the agenda. Against this backdrop, let us understand why deposit growth has become a cause for concern
    First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 12:27 IST
