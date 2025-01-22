Rupee strengthens to 86.33 as dollar index falls, RBI swaps aid gains

The Indian rupee ended stronger against the dollar on Wednesday after a choppy trading session, supported by gains in Asian currencies and a decline in the dollar index. Markets continued to analyse US President Donald Trump's initial actions on tariffs and oil production.
The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, fell by 0.8 per cent to 107.97.
The rupee settled at 86.33 per dollar on Wednesday, compared to 86.59 per dollar on Tuesday. The local currency has depreciated by 3.39 per cent in the current financial year and by 0.84 per cent in January so far.
"The rupee followed the dollar index, which has softened. The initial reaction is positive, and the market is expected to stabilise moving forward," said a dealer at a state-owned bank.
President Trump stated that his administration is considering a 10 per cent tariff on goods imported from China. He also announced plans for levies of approximately 25 per cent on imports from Mexico and Canada. Although he hinted at potential duties on European imports, Trump has refrained from enacting these tariffs despite signing several executive orders following his inauguration.
RBI interventions and inflows
Market participants noted that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conducted dollar-rupee buy-sell swaps in the non-deliverable forward market, which impacted premiums. Additionally, inflows in the debt segment supported the rupee during the day.
"Indian rupee gained due to inflows from Vedanta and bond investments as expectations of a rate cut rose ahead of the RBI meeting on February 7," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.
"RBI continued its buy-sell swaps to provide short-term liquidity to the market, which has been deprived of cash rupees due to dollar selling by the RBI and significant government borrowings in the last quarter," he added.