close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Bank of India plans to raise Rs 6,500 crore in FY24 to fund its growth

BoI had raised Rs 1,500 crore capital through additional tier-1 bonds in the third quarter of the previous financial year

Manojit Saha Mumbai
Bank of India

Till December 31, the bank reported a robust credit growth of 16.08 per cent year on year

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 8:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-run lender Bank of India (BoI) will seek approval from its board to raise Rs 6,500 crore capital in the current financial year to fund its growth. The bank’s board will meet on April 18 to approve the fundraising plan, the lender informed the exchanges.
The bank will raise Rs 4,500 crore as equity capital and Rs 2,000 crore via bonds. The bank will explore all options, including follow-on public offer, rights issue, and additional tier-1 bonds, for raising the capital.

“…the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 18/04/2023, inter alia, to consider and approve a) By issue of fresh equity capital in the form of FPO/QIP/right issue/preferential issue and/or Basel-III compliant additional tier-1 bonds (domestic & foreign currency) up to Rs 4,500 crore… b) By issue of Basel-III compliant tier-2 bonds up to Rs 2,000 crore,” the bank said.
BoI, which has over 5,000 branches across the country, had a capital adequacy ratio of 15.6 per cent, with common equity tier-1 capital of 12.77 per cent, including capital conservation buffer. Till December 31, the bank reported a robust credit growth of 16.08 per cent year on year.

BoI had raised Rs 1,500 crore capital through additional tier-1 bonds in the third quarter of the previous financial year.
Banks clocked a healthy credit growth in FY23 — of about 15 per cent, the highest in a decade. Banks expect the momentum to continue in the current financial year, too. As a result, they will need capital to support the credit growth.

Also Read

BoI's Q3 net profit rises 12% YoY to Rs 1,151 cr on improvement in NIM

BOI Q2 net down 8.65% YoY on rise in provisions for standard assets

BOI MF settles 'inter-scheme transfer' case with Sebi, pays Rs 3.93 cr

How can you protect your bank account from cyber attacks?

Ind-Ra upgrades issuer rating for Bank of India, cites capital position

RBI permits Karnataka Bank to collect direct, indirect taxes for CBDT, CBIC

UBS Group weighs retaining Credit Suisse's private banking unit in India

HDFC Bank ties up with Export Import Bank of Korea for $300 mn credit line

Canara Bank, Bharat BillPay tie up for cross border bill payments in Oman

Bank of America clients withdraw $2.3 bn from US stocks of all sizes


State Bank of India – the country’s largest lender – had said the bank’s executive committee of the board will meet on April 18 to consider raising $2 billion by overseas bonds. HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private-sector lender, is also planning to raise up to Rs 50,000 crore through bonds including additional tier (AT) I, tier II, and infrastructure bonds in the next 12 months.
Topics : Bank of India | banking investors

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 7:14 PM IST

Latest News

View More

State Bank of India to consider raising $2 billion via offshore bonds

SBI, state bank of India
1 min read

IT service outsource norms to kick in from October this year, says RBI

IT, technology, internet, computer, telecom, data, employees, jobs, staff
3 min read

Punjab & Sind Bank open 25 new branches across India, takes total to 1,553

The scale will make the merged banks efficient, help them expand credit, introduce new products and bring down the cost of money for customers
1 min read
Premium

Lenders to step up work on large size loans under MUDRA scheme

money, mudra scheme, bribe
2 min read
Premium

Pause now, lower later: Rate cuts may start this year, say economists

reserve bank of india, rbi
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Pause now, lower later: Rate cuts may start this year, say economists

reserve bank of india, rbi
4 min read

RBI simplifies CIC application form, prunes list of documents required

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
2 min read

Rupee appreciates 24 paise to 81.78 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee, economy, inr, India
2 min read
Premium

Lenders to step up work on large size loans under MUDRA scheme

money, mudra scheme, bribe
2 min read
Premium

Not liable to pay tax? Submit Form 15G/15H right away to avoid TDS

tax cut, corporate, taxes, india inc, company, firms, revenue, loss, profit, credit
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon