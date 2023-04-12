UBS Group weighs retaining Credit Suisse's private banking unit in India

Iqbal Khan, global head of wealth management at UBS, met with counterparts at Credit Suisse including the lender’s local wealth head Puneet Matta in Singapore in recent weeks, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

UBS Group AG is considering retaining Credit Suisse Group AG’s private banking unit in India after the emergency rescue of its smaller rival last month, paving the way for a potential return to the market.