UBS Group weighs retaining Credit Suisse's private banking unit in India

UBS Group AG is considering retaining Credit Suisse Group AG’s private banking unit in India after the emergency rescue of its smaller rival last month, paving the way for a potential return to the market.
Iqbal Khan, global head of wealth management at UBS, met with counterparts at Credit Suisse including the lender’s local wealth head Puneet Matta in Singapore in recent weeks, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.
Khan told Credit Suisse staff that the wealth business in India will likely be retained, they said. The considerations aren’t final, the people said.
UBS declined to comment, as did a spokesperson for Credit Suisse.
The move would give Switzerland’s biggest lender a stronger foothold among the growing ranks of Indian billionaires while underscoring a return for Khan to a business he once oversaw in his time at Credit Suisse before he left for UBS in 2019. By 2014, UBS had opted to exit India’s private-wealth market along with other major firms.
The merger will see large parts of Credit Suisse’s investment bank wound down as well as decisions around which of the firm’s executives, wealth managers and investment bankers will be kept.
Also Read
UBS takes over Credit Suisse: Everything you need to know about the crisis
UBS in talks to buy embattled Swiss rival Credit Suisse, says report
After Credit Suisse wipeout, AT1 bonds make a return in the global market
Credit Suisse under pressure to merge with UBS, meets to weigh options
Credit Suisse tells staff bonuses will still be paid amid UBS takeover
HDFC Bank ties up with Export Import Bank of Korea for $300 mn credit line
Canara Bank, Bharat BillPay tie up for cross border bill payments in Oman
Bank of America clients withdraw $2.3 bn from US stocks of all sizes
Indian companies to see higher interest burden in FY24 against FY22: Report
HDFC Bank to raise up to Rs 50,000 crore through bonds in FY24
Credit Suisse has just over 40 wealth management employees in India, and around 7,000 people overall in the country, according to a spokesperson for the bank.
Overall, India is the second-largest footprint for Credit Suisse outside of Switzerland, according to the bank’s website.
In recent months, UBS already hired several Credit Suisse private bankers in Singapore to target India’s wealthy diaspora, including Gautam Anand, a managing director.