Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Banks should bring in innovative products to mobilise deposits: Sitharaman

The banks, she stressed, need to focus on core banking business which is mobilising deposits

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday asked banks to come up with innovative and attractive schemes. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 1:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday asked banks to come up with innovative and attractive schemes to mobilise deposits.
Addressing the media after the board meeting of the Reserve Bank of India, she said that deposits and lending are the two wheels of a cart and "deposit is moving slowly."

The banks, she stressed, need to focus on core banking business which is mobilising deposits and lending to those who need funds.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In order to overcome the mismatch between deposits and lending, Sitharaman asked banks to come up with "innovative and attractive" deposit schemes to mobilise funds from the people.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that interest rates are deregulated and often banks raise deposit rates to attract funds.
"Banks are free to decide on interest rates", Das added.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das while unveiling the bi-monthly monetary policy earlier in the week, also had expressed concern of deposit-lending mismatch in the banking sector.

More From This Section

HDFC Bank top executives highest paid bankers in FY24, ICICI brass next

Need enabling framework to help cos issue ESG bonds locally: RBI official

Cross-border UPI payments in Nepal cross 100,000 within six months

Rupee rises 8 paise to 83.89 against US dollar during early trade

RBI expected to step up intervention if the rupee touches 84 level

He had said that banks were taking greater recourse to short-term non-retail deposits and other instruments of liability to meet the incremental credit demand.
This, he warned, "may potentially expose the banking system to structural liquidity issues. Banks may, therefore, focus more on mobilisation of household financial savings through innovative products and service offerings and by leveraging fully on their vast branch network.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Banking laws Bill extends tenure of cooperative banks' directors to 10 yrs

Govt tables banking laws bill in LS, seeks to raise nominees per a/c to 4

No back-door entry for defaulting promoters: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Budget 2024: Parliament approves Appropriation Bill, Finance Bill

We have courage to change: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on LTCG amendment

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Indian banking sector Finance minister

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon