Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 06:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Bengal may lose ₹25 cr GST as SBI shifts key unit from Kolkata to Mumbai

Bengal may lose ₹25 cr GST as SBI shifts key unit from Kolkata to Mumbai

This proposed shift has drawn protests from civil society groups like Bank Bachao Desh Bachao Manch (Save Bank, Save Nation Platform), describing SBI's decision as arbitrary and opaque

CGST Act set to see key amendments in Budget session

The group also noted that it neither addressed the core issues raised nor provided a rationale for the displacement of strategic banking operations. | File Image

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kolkata faces a potential state GST loss of nearly Rs 25 crore this fiscal year as the State Bank of India (SBI) moves to relocate its Global Market Unit (GMU) from Kolkata to Mumbai, a civil society organisation has claimed.

This proposed shift has drawn protests from civil society groups like Bank Bachao Desh Bachao Manch (Save Bank, Save Nation Platform), describing SBI's decision as "arbitrary and opaque".

"The GMU and associated units contribute significantly to state revenues via GST, nearly Rs 25 crore this fiscal year. Additionally, over 70 contractual staff stand to lose their jobs," Bank Bachao Desh Bachao Manch joint convenors Biswaranjan Ray and Soumya Datta said in a complaint.

 

The State Bank of India recently stated that decisions regarding the opening, shifting, or rationalisation of branches and offices are part of an ongoing business process based on evolving operational and administrative needs.

This explanation was provided by the Deputy General Manager (Operations), SBI Corporate Centre, in a letter dated June 11, 2025, which responded to a previous complaint from Bank Bachao Desh Bachao Manch to the President of India in March.

Also Read

MGNREGA, MGNREGA wages, labour market, MGNREGA job scheme

Centre reviews HC order to resume MGNREGA in West Bengal from August 1

WBCAP 2025 registration

WBCAP 2025 registration begins for UG admission; know how to apply & more

WB Madhyamik 2025: PPR PPS result out

WB Madhyamik 2025: PPR PPS result out, 9 new toppers in top 10; know more

Calcutta High Court

Calcutta HC grants interim stay on WB's OBC list notification till Jul 31

PremiumMamata Banerjee, West Bengal

Bengal govt's shift from industry incentives sparks business concern

The Manch found SBI's reply to be "generic and bureaucratic", and "devoid of substance or justification".

The group also noted that it neither addressed the core issues raised nor provided a rationale for the displacement of strategic banking operations.

The Manch then complained to the Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) under the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.

Protestors have highlighted several concerns beyond the potential GST loss, including the disregard of historical and legal commitments, specifically a 2008 agreement between the bank and its federations to retain the GMU (which evolved from the erstwhile Foreign Department) in Kolkata.

The GMU's shifting is part of a "pattern of systemic marginalisation" of Kolkata's and West Bengal's institutional roles within India's banking landscape, the forum claimed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Deepak Parekh

Chanda Kochhar once proposed HDFC-ICICI merger, reveals Deepak Parekh

PremiumYes Bank, yes bank New Logo

Yes Bank extends CEO's tenure by 6 months: Move to help SMBC steer strategy

LTC, LTCG tax, LTCG, LTCG, tax impact, closed-end funds, LLP

CBDT acts against non-filers with foreign income, assets worth ₹29,000 cr

Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: X@nsitharaman)

Make GST registration easier using tech, risk-based parameters: FM to CBIC

Retail Inflation

Retail inflation for farm, rural workers eases to below 3% in May

Topics : West Bengal GST collection sbi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentENG vs IND Live ScoreInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon